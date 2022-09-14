ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders sign WR Keelan Cole to active roster, place WR DJ Turner on IR

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
This preseason, Keelan Cole saw his roster spot taken by the emergence of DJ Turner. A lot has happened since then. Cole was cut, re-signed to the practice squad, Turner got injured, and today Cole was signed to the active roster while Turner headed to injured reserve.

Turner had earned his roster spot as a slot receiver and return specialist. He didn’t get a chance to do either of those things in the season opener. He played seven snaps, all on special teams, but none as a return man.

His placement on IR means he will be out at least four weeks, during which time he will hope he has a roster spot when he gets healthy again.

Meanwhile Cole will hope there are enough targets in this offense that some reach him.

In the season opener, only DaVante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Mack Hollins saw targets among the wide receivers. While Tyron Johnson played just three snaps with no targets.

Some more distribution will be needed if he is to have a chance to prove he belongs.

