Pittsburgh, PA

Guest
2d ago

No one charged and no one injured just what are they going to investigate? Next time somebody will carry a gun they didn’t buy with a credit card.

Heath Zwigart
2d ago

just how are city school are and the bad part it everybuddy elses fault if you have kids y would you want to live in the city schools and have you seen how dirty this city has become got to laugh it's only going to get worse

knuckthesefiggers
2d ago

yo the kid they interviewed is actually named sheisty. is this real life

wtae.com

Former high school assistant football coach accused of simple assault on minor at neighboring school district

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A former assistant football coach is accused of charging a Lawrence County high school football field and assaulting a kid. Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against David Lawrence Thompson, 41. He is accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them.
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
#Pittsburgh Police#Carrick High School#Pittsburgh Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools now recommending students wear masks in class

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County has raised its community transmission level for COVID-19 from low to medium.As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools is now recommending students wear masks while in class, beginning on Friday. The change is in line with the district's health and safety plan. You can see the full health and safety plan on the district website at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13

Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall. Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place. Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza. A student reported a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police at odds with progressive district judges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools starting Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has announced it is recommending all students and staff wear masks inside the district’s buildings, effective Friday. The decision comes as Allegheny County’s community spread level of COVID-19 has risen from low to medium. The medium level only means a recommendation of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dashcam video shows confrontation that led to deadly shooting of Charles Stipetich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of killing off-duty police officer Charles Stipetich appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.Homicide and reckless engagement charges against Kevin McSwiggen were held for court.Dashcam video from McSwiggen's truck was played in court and showed how road rage led to a deadly shooting on the night of July 3.It was a difficult day for the family of Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich. His father, Charles P. Stipetich, testified in front of his son's alleged killer. Stipetich's father testified and said his son called him and said to come outside as someone was following...
OAKDALE, PA

