Illinois sees slight increases in unemployment, payroll jobs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Securities announced more jobs have been added to the statewide payroll for the month of August, while the state’s unemployment rate slightly increased. In August, the number of jobs on payroll increased by 4,000 according to data from the...
Indiana drought conditions improve over last week
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.13″ of rainfall, which is 0.35″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
Good Samaritan recognizes infant mortality month
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During During National Infant Mortality Awareness Month in September, Good Samaritan Hospital is focusing on bringing awareness to the rate of babies that die each year before they reach their first birthday. Infant Mortality is the #1 indicator of health status in the world....
Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the state.
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed
INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits....
Democrat files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A Democratic State’s Attorney is the latest to attack the SAFE-T Act — Illinois’s massive criminal justice reform law that eliminates cash bail. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe (D) argues that the law amends Illinois’s Constitution, which would only be legal...
Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. The...
