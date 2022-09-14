ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Annual Hearts for “Chari-Tea”

By Maria Dibut Galera
Las Vegas(KLAS)- With at least one in 100 children in the US born with a congenital heart defect each year, Las Vegas is coming together to honor the champions fighting against what can be a deadly pediatric disease. Melissa Cipriano, Executive Director of the Children’s Heart Foundation talks with Mercedes Martinez to tell us more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

