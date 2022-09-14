Read full article on original website
Another new COVID variant is spreading: What we know about omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the U.S., is now confirmed to be spreading in the U.K. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3% of samples in the U.K. It has since grown to make up around 9% of sequenced cases.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
Moderna-backed mouse study offers first head-to-head BA.5, BA.1 booster data
In mice, the BA.5-targeting bivalent booster now rolling out nationwide did an equally good job at thwarting the BA.5 omicron subvariant as the bivalent booster targeting its predecessor, BA.1, which US regulators passed on. That's according to a pre-print study—which hasn't been peer-reviewed or formally published—authored by researchers at Moderna...
At-home COVID-19 tests less accurate with Omicron variant
Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests have become less reliable with the emergence of the Omicron variant, new research suggests. Only one of three widely used rapid antigen tests met World Health Organization (WHO) standards for accuracy, Dutch researchers report. For the study -- published Wednesday in The BMJ -- they tested...
An updated RBD-Fc fusion vaccine booster increases neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 327 (2022) Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is a novel subset of coronavirus. To this day, the number of confirmed cases is over 500 million with more than 6 million deaths globally. SARS-CoV-2 keeps on evolving into different variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron. From November of 2021, the epidemic strain was Omicron, including B.1.1.529.1 (Omicron BA.1), B.1.1.529.2 (Omicron BA.2), B.1.1.529.2.12.1 (Omicron BA.2.12.1), B.1.1.529.3 (Omicron BA.3), B.1.1.529.4 (Omicron BA.4) and B.1.1.529.5 (Omicron BA.5). Omicron has spread all over the world and become the predominantly strain in most countries, especially Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5. Nevertheless, the Delta variants (B.1.617.2, Delta 617) and some special variants also exist in in the crowd at the same period, such as B.1.640.2 (IHU) which was found in England. Omicron BA.1, Omicron BA.2, Omicron BA.3, Omicron BA.4, and Omicron BA.5 carry more than 30 mutations in the spike (S) protein as well as the receptor binding domain (RBD). These sublineages of Omicron variants share 11 mutations in the RBD region of virus, wherein Omicron BA.1 has 3 unique mutations, Omicron BA.2 has 4 unique mutations, Omicron BA.4 or Omicron BA.5 has 2 unique mutations. The RBD region of Omicron BA.5 is the same as the BA.4.1 Given these differences, their antigenic properties cannot be assumed to be the same. Many of these mutations, e.g., K417Y, E484A, N501Y, have been predicted to affect neutralization epitopes.2.
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
40% of COVID pneumonia patients still had lung problems at 1 year
A pair of new studies describe long-COVID findings, one from Spain showing that nearly 40% of bilateral pneumonia patients had impaired lung diffusion 1 year after hospitalization, and the other from England demonstrating that double-vaccinated adults were 41% less likely than their unvaccinated peers to report symptoms 3 months or more after infection.
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
T cells that 'nibble' tumors unwittingly help cancer evade the immune response
The immune system is equipped to respond not just to external invaders—think viruses, bacteria, and parasites—but also to internal threats, namely, cancer. Yet, frequently, malignancies overcome the immune system's defenses and evade detection. In a new study, researchers led by Serge Y. Fuchs of the School of Veterinary...
Dual spike and nucleocapsid mRNA vaccination confer protection against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants in preclinical models
As additional SARS-CoV-2 variants evolve, vaccines that maintain efficacy across these variants become increasingly important. Here, Hajnik et al. tested whether an mRNA vaccine encoding the more conserved nucleocapsid (N) protein of SARS-CoV-2 can elicit responses that protect against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in vivo. mRNA-N vaccination alone elicited immune responses that could control SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, combining mRNA-N vaccination with an mRNA vaccine encoding the spike protein (mRNA-S+N) induced better viral control than mRNA-S vaccination alone, including against the Omicron variant. Thus, incorporating the N protein into SARS-CoV-2 vaccines may promote protection against existing and future variants.
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
Mucus-based lubricant proves highly effective against HIV and herpes
Cow mucus provides the basis for a synthetic prophylactic gel developed at KTH Royal Institute of Technology to protect against HIV and herpes transmission. The lubricating gel proved 70% effective in lab tests against HIV, and 80% effective against herpes. The viral prophylactic tests were conducted in a lab on...
End of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO chief
End of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, says WHO chief. Sept 14 (Reuters) – The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, urging nations to keep up their efforts against the virus that has killed over six million people.
Regulation of human cortical interneuron development by the chromatin remodeling protein CHD2
Mutations in the chromodomain helicase DNA binding protein 2 (CHD2) gene are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders. However, mechanisms by which CHD2 regulates human brain development remain largely uncharacterized. Here, we used a human embryonic stem cell model of cortical interneuron (hcIN) development to elucidate its roles in this process. We identified genome-wide CHD2 binding profiles during hcIN differentiation, defining direct CHD2 targets related to neurogenesis in hcIN progenitors and to neuronal function in hcINs. CHD2 bound sites were frequently coenriched with histone H3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac) and associated with high gene expression, indicating roles for CHD2 in promoting gene expression during hcIN development. Binding sites for different classes of transcription factors were enriched at CHD2 bound regions during differentiation, suggesting transcription factors that may cooperatively regulate stage-specific gene expression with CHD2. We also demonstrated that CHD2 haploinsufficiency altered CHD2 and H3K27ac coenrichment on chromatin and expression of associated genes, decreasing acetylation and expression of cell cycle genes while increasing acetylation and expression of neuronal genes, to cause precocious differentiation. Together, these data describe CHD2 direct targets and mechanisms by which CHD2 prevents precocious hcIN differentiation, which are likely to be disrupted by pathogenic CHD2 mutation to cause neurodevelopmental disorders.
CRISPR FISHer enables high-sensitivity imaging of nonrepetitive DNA in living cells through phase separation-mediated signal amplification
The dynamic three-dimensional structures of chromatin and extrachromosomal DNA molecules regulate fundamental cellular processes and beyond. However, the visualization of specific DNA sequences in live cells, especially nonrepetitive sequences accounting for most of the genome, is still vastly challenging. Here, we introduce a robust CRISPR-mediated fluorescence in situ hybridization amplifier (CRISPR FISHer) system, which exploits engineered sgRNA and protein trimerization domain-mediated, phase separation-based exponential assembly of fluorescent proteins in the CRISPR-targeting locus, conferring enhancements in both local brightness and signal-to-background ratio and thus achieving single sgRNA-directed visualization of native nonrepetitive DNA loci in live cells. In one application, by labeling and tracking the broken ends of chromosomal fragments, CRISPR FISHer enables real-time visualization of the entire process of chromosome breakage, separation, and subsequent intra- or inter-chromosomal ends rejoining in a single live cell. Furthermore, CRISPR FISHer allows the movement of small extrachromosomal circular DNAs (eccDNAs) and invading DNAs to be recorded, revealing substantial differences in dynamic behaviors between chromosomal and extrachromosomal loci. With the potential to track any specified self or non-self DNA sequences, CRISPR FISHer dramatically broadens the scope of live-cell imaging in biological events and for biomedical diagnoses.
