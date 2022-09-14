ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Grovetown’s Reid named to ESPN Top 60 for 2024

By Colin Cody
 2 days ago

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Grovetown junior Derrion Reid sets the bar extremely high for himself, last year he helped the Warriors to their first ever state basketball title in school history and Columbia County. He averaged 10 points and started 30 games for the star-studded Warriors team as a sophomore.

He is now seeing his hard work is paying off, as in early September he was ranked the 53rd best player on the ESPN Top 60 list for the class of 2024. Though he’s worked for these type of results, the news was still very shocking.

” The final bell had just rang, and phone had just started blowing up with all these tags and people sending me stuff, and I looked it was the ESPN rankings,” said Reid.

Reid had a tremendous summer, picking up college interest during the Warriors live period and as he made his first appearance on the Nike EYBL circuit. Playing in the Nike Peach Jam was a goal of his and one that he helped him receive more attention from college scouts and coach.

“Now he has to check off his other goals and I feel confident that he can do that,” said Warriors head coach Darren Douglas.” He just works really hard, and I think he might need to be ranked a little bit higher, but I think it’s cool just to get that,” he added.

During the high school season, Reid plays mainly the guard position, however on the summer circuit he found himself being asked to play of the post more often because of his 6 foot, seven inch frame. Knowing how to play both the guard and post positions is what talent evaluators deem sets him apart from his peers.

“During Peach Jam coach was just really watching me and telling me what I can really improve on and what college coaches are looking at,” said Reid.

The Warriors return all of last years starters and the high school basketball season begins October 15th in Georgia.

