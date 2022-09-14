Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night. Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
Arnold man is arrested for allegedly shooting, killing House Springs man in his own home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Arnold man was arrested for murder Wednesday after another man was shot and killed in his own home less than 24 hours earlier. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, several people called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to report shots fired on Mockingbird Hill. Moments later, a call came in reporting someone had been shot.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
KMOV
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
KSDK
Man shot and killed Tuesday evening in Jefferson County
A man was shot several times on Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.
St. Ann man left for dead after being struck by 2 cars in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — A St. Ann man was struck by two cars not far from his home. Now, investigators want to talk to one of those drivers who left the scene. Witnesses told investigators the deadly hit and run happened shortly after nine Tuesday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
KMOV
2 persons of interest identified after man, 46, killed in House Springs
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two persons of interest after a man was killed in House Springs Tuesday night. Investigators said Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs, died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill around 8:45 p.m. The...
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
KMOV
Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old Arnold man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 46-year-old House Springs, Missouri man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eric Collins Wednesday in the homicide of Michael Gray, who died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense
FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
KSDK
Leaders, community members speak out after overnight shooting in Soulard
Overnight, a shooting happened at Henry's Bar in Soulard. Leaders and the community speak out after the incident.
mymoinfo.com
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August. According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at...
KSDK
Investigation continues for cause of fire that destroyed business near Belleville
The fire started this morning at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue. No one was hurt.
KSDK
2 children shot, injured near Fairground Park, police say
Both children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.
myleaderpaper.com
Fight at Festus apartment building reportedly leads to fatal stabbing
A 68-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his neighbor, a 60-year-old man during a fight on Tuesday night, Sept. 13. The 68-year-old man claimed he stabbed the other man in self-defense, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the Festus Police Department got a call...
edglentoday.com
Madison County: Alleged Drug House Is Shut Down, Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident
COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced today that an alleged Cottage Hills Drug House has been shut down. At about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street, Cottage Hills.
