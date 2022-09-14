ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night. Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IMPERIAL, MO
5 On Your Side

Arnold man is arrested for allegedly shooting, killing House Springs man in his own home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Arnold man was arrested for murder Wednesday after another man was shot and killed in his own home less than 24 hours earlier. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, several people called 911 at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to report shots fired on Mockingbird Hill. Moments later, a call came in reporting someone had been shot.
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Jefferson Co
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old Arnold man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 46-year-old House Springs, Missouri man. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eric Collins Wednesday in the homicide of Michael Gray, who died after being shot in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense

FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymoinfo.com

Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus

(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fight at Festus apartment building reportedly leads to fatal stabbing

A 68-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his neighbor, a 60-year-old man during a fight on Tuesday night, Sept. 13. The 68-year-old man claimed he stabbed the other man in self-defense, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the Festus Police Department got a call...
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy