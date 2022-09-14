ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett

Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KING 5

lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA

