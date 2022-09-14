Read full article on original website
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
q13fox.com
Annual police report shows increase in crime in Everett
Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%. Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
KING-5
Auburn police investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs within 1 hour
The Auburn Police Department is investigating two fatal hit-and-runs that occurred within an hour Thursday night. One person was taken into custody.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
q13fox.com
1 injured, 1 arrest following stabbing near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for stabbing another man in Seattle’s International District early Thursday morning. Officers were called to Sixth Ave S and Seattle Blvd S around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
q13fox.com
Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
q13fox.com
SPD looking for attempted rape suspect who frequents the Capitol Hill area
Authorities say on Aug. 31 around 5 p.m., 33-year-old Jordan Alexander walked into a business, took out a knife and demanded money from a woman who worked there. Police say he took her to another room and assaulted her, then attempted to rape her, before another employee chased him out of the building.
Tacoma woman faces murder charges in robbery that turned to shootout
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is facing murder charges after Tacoma police say a planned robbery quickly escalated into a shootout. On July 30, Tacoma police officers responded to the 5300 block of South Orchard Street after a 911 caller reported two men shooting at each other in a parking lot.
q13fox.com
Why a convicted felon in DOC custody was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape
SEATTLE - FOX 13 News is investigating why a convicted bank robber sentenced to 43 months in prison, and who was still in Department of Corrections custody, was able to become a suspect in a recent attempted rape in Seattle. On Aug. 31, Amber Myers says a man came into...
