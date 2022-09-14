ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

How Covid-19 changed local business operations

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0HyC_0hvkMSi500

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– In the summer of 2021, Indiana State student Lacey Beauford spent countless hours researching the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted businesses in search of what practices could be beneficial in the years to come.

She said her findings were simple.

“Being willing to change, being open to change, and being flexible,” she said.

Beauford presented her findings to members of the Wabash Valley Human Resources Association on Wednesday as a part of their monthly chapter meeting at the Sycamore Country Club.

Rob Fox is the vice president for the WVHRA, as well as the director of HR at the Vigo County Public Library.

He said he’s seen firsthand how the library has adapted some of it’s practices that started due to the pandemic.

“We had to get real inventive on ways we could serve the public,” he said. “Like we were doing online story times, and we were doing curbside pickup, we were able to serve our customers in new and different ways and we found that some of our customers really enjoy some of those ways still today.”

Fox said the pandemic has also caused changes to how he interacts with employees.

“Employees have had such changes in their lives through the pandemic,” he said. “It goes back to being able to accommodate people, being flexible with scheduling, and knowing that people have lives and they may need a mental health day.”

Beauford said there are countless examples of how businesses have changed from the pandemic through things like the rise of video-conferencing technology and remote work.

“It wasn’t really seen as a positive at the time but, companies, businesses, organizations were forced to kind of just grow and be willing to be open to changes,” she said.

Fox said being adaptable is a crucial component in developing a workplace culture.

“It all goes back to the workplace culture. I can’t say that enough. Because if employees feel cared about, and it’s not just the day to day interactions but it happens over time, employees have to know they can have someone to count on,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

ISU announces $100 million fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University announced a $100 million fundraising campaign titled ‘Be So Bold’ at the Hulman Center on Friday. Students and members of the campaign cabinet revealed the goal at the end of the event in celebration of ISU’s largest-ever fundraising campaign. ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — FAA Reviewing Terre Haute Project

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to review the proposed height of a new hotel at the Queen of Terre Haute Resort Casino. Groundbreaking on the Churchill Downs project was held in June but an issue has come up involving the height of a flight path approach to the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Health
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Vigo County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Vigo County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Health
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Vigo County, IN
Business
vincennespbs.org

Knox County woman recognized for public service

A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Estimated $17 million needed to fix 16% of Vigo bridges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 32 out of the 200 bridges in Vigo County either need to be rehabilitated or replaced. This work could cost an estimated $17 million to get the projects done. Four bridges in Vigo County are already closed and two of those are because of damage to them. Although funding for […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Barr-Reeve will create student-run businesses with 3E Grant

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve Community Schools is beginning the process of starting student-led business thanks to funding from the 3E Grant. The Indiana Department of Education awarded $57 million across nearly 100 schools and community partners as a part of ‘Explore, Engage, and Experience’ funding. The Southern Indiana Education Center was awarded $1.1 million, […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Business Operations#Linus Covid#General Health#Indiana State#The Sycamore Country Club#Wvhra
WTWO/WAWV

Flower sale aims to benefit local youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over half a century, one local club has been helping raise money to benefit local youth. This Saturday, September 17, that tradition will continue. The Honey Creek Garden Club will host its mum sale. By simply purchasing some flowers, the money will help fund scholarships. There will be a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Union Health to provide free cancer screening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited, so participants […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local food assistance program gets $3,500 donation

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — For a second consecutive year, a local Meals on Wheels program has received a generous donation of $3,500. In Paris, Prospect Bank has donated the money to Horizon Health Meals on Wheels program. The program provides fresh, affordable meals to homebound individuals, prepared by Horizon Health nutritional services staff and delivered […]
PARIS, IL
WTHI

TERRE HAUTE PREPARES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

"This is the future..." Terre Haute preps for new electric vehicles. More and more car companies are introducing electric vehicles to their line-ups. But, is Terre Haute ready to serve those with these types of vehicles?
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy