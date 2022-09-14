Read full article on original website
Vying for improvements, Jonathan Sprinkle is among the seven Houston Astros prospects extending their seasons.
BOSTON (AP) - Brady Singer pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the third and finished with six shutout innings on Saturday to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Boston Red Sox 9-0.Pitching in Fenway Park for the first time, Singer (9-4) won his fifth straight decision, allowing five singles and a walk while striking out five. It was the second straight start without allowing a run for the 26-year-old College World Series champion from Florida.MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits apiece for the Royals; Melendez scored four runs and Pasquantino drove in three. The first...
