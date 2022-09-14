Read full article on original website
kut.org
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built in the late 1950s. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
portasouthjetty.com
Big redfish hooked at pier and jetties
Saturday, Sept. 10, apparently was a day to remember at Horace Caldwell Pier. “There was a huge school of redfish, the biggest school I ever saw,” said Blake Wallingsford, who works at Keepers, a shop on the pier. “They were 27 inches all the way up to 40 inches long,” Wallingsford said. “They were just circling the pier, and everyone […]
'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on visiting the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, you'll be able to do so with a direct flight out of Corpus Christi International Airport. Direct flights to Denver are available now, but only for a limited time. But they won't actually be "non-stop."...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Corpus Christi
Known for its sweeping beaches, great surf, kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing (due to its high windspeeds), as well as nearby migratory birds and endangered sea turtles, the unofficial capital of the Texas Gulf Coast is loved by its many visitors. Throw in some interesting museums, a variety of...
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
portasouthjetty.com
Fatal boat collision under Coast Guard investigation
A U.S. Coast Guard investigation into a fatal collision of two boats on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, could take months to complete, according to the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi’s public affairs office. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision in the Aransas Pass. The Aransas Pass is […]
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
Eyewitness details crash that killed Port Aransas boat captain
Port Aransas has many fishing guides, but one that many knew was Gary Cooper. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is investigating a boat crash that claimed Cooper’s life over the weekend.
ccbiznews.com
Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi
The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 4 Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another double digit highlight show with 10 games during Week 4 of the Friday Night Sports Blitz!. FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - PART I (highlights above):. -Calallen stays unbeaten with state-ranked win over Cuero. -Alice edges Flour Bluff at home. -Tuloso-Midway airs it...
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
Corpus Christi program that serves people with special needs has equipment stolen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Hearts in the Arts helps those with special needs showcase their talents through the arts. But now, those efforts may be halted, because of thieves. In the midst of looking for a new building to operate in, this past weekend was a devastating blow...
Chasing a century, San Diego football head coach Bo Ochoa carries 99 wins
The Vaqueros are one win away from helping football head coach Bo Ochoa reach 100 career wins. They host Odem on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
