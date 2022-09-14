ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

kut.org

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built in the late 1950s. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
City
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two Corpus Christi game rooms raided Wednesday morning; several arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police raided two game rooms Wednesday morning on the city's southside. Search warrants were served simultaneously at two game rooms on the 4600 block of Kostoryz Rd. and on the 4700 block Kostoryz Rd, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Two men and three women were arrested on illegal gambling charges, officials said. 34 people were given tickets for gambling and released at the scene. Two more people were arrested for outstanding warrants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Big redfish hooked at pier and jetties

Saturday, Sept. 10, apparently was a day to remember at Horace Caldwell Pier. “There was a huge school of redfish, the biggest school I ever saw,” said Blake Wallingsford, who works at Keepers, a shop on the pier. “They were 27 inches all the way up to 40 inches long,” Wallingsford said. “They were just circling the pier, and everyone […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Corpus Christi

Known for its sweeping beaches, great surf, kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing (due to its high windspeeds), as well as nearby migratory birds and endangered sea turtles, the unofficial capital of the Texas Gulf Coast is loved by its many visitors. Throw in some interesting museums, a variety of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fatal boat collision under Coast Guard investigation

A U.S. Coast Guard investigation into a fatal collision of two boats on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, could take months to complete, according to the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi’s public affairs office. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision in the Aransas Pass. The Aransas Pass is […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KIII 3News

City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi

The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

