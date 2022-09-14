Read full article on original website
Melanie Fisher
2d ago
I find it hard to believe brown and yellow water test in the safe range, regardless of what City officials are saying. It’s disgusting!
Jessica Patterson
2d ago
They have been saying we should see clear water in 24-48 hours for weeks now. Sure hasn't happened.
