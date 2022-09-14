Read full article on original website
White Sox Drop 4 Games Out of First Place After Shutout Loss
Dylan Cease struggled through his start but kept the Chicago White Sox in Thursday's game. The South Siders failed to capitalize on multiple runs-scoring opportunities in the shutout series finale loss to Colorado. Tough Day for Cease. Dylan Cease has been brilliant for the White Sox in 2022. He is...
White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list
The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday. Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the...
White Sox scratch Johnny Cueto (illness) on Saturday, Davis Martin to start
Chicago White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto is not starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit White Sox. Due to a non-COVID illness, Davis Martin will take the mound after Cueto was scratched. In 44.0 innings this season, Davis has recorded a 4.60 expected Fielding Independent Pitching rating and a 16.2%...
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Andre Blake helps Union tie Atlanta United
Andre Blake recorded his MLS high-tying 14th clean sheet to help the visiting Philadelphia Union secure a scoreless draw against
Luke Maile not in Guardians' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Maile is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Hedges versus Twins starter Louie Varland. In 178 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .226 batting average with...
Marcus Stroman, Zach McKinstry fuel Cubs past Rockies
Marcus Stroman didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning and recorded his first home win of the season, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Stroman (4-7), who entered 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine home starts for the Cubs (62-82), gave up his first hit of the day after Ryan McMahon drove the ball into the left-center field bleachers with two outs in the sixth.
The Guardians Will Decide Their Postseason Fate This Week
The Cleveland Guardians now have a little bit of a cushion between themselves and the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. After their win yesterday and the White Sox loss, Cleveland is now ahead of the South Siders by a full four games in the division. The Guardians...
‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race
Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
Report: Celtics alum Isaiah Thomas working out with Los Angeles Lakers for 2022-23 roster spot
The Boston Celtics’ longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, are loading up on rotation players from what solid options still remain. And after having picked up on Boston point guard alumnus in Dennis Schroder, it seems that the Lakers could also bring on another. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto recently reported...
Watch: White Sox turn one of the wildest double plays you'll ever see to get out of jam in key spot against Tigers
In a crucial spot in the eighth inning of a tie game against the Tigers on Friday evening, the White Sox turned one of the most bizarre double plays you’ll ever see, as all the action played out at home plate.
