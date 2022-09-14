ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks

Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels On Derek Carr, Entire Offense: We Have To Protect The Ball

One thing that needs to be addressed as the Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss is the turnovers. While speaking with J.T. Brick on the team’s YouTube channel, head coach Josh McDaniels spoke candidly about what his squad needs to clean up as they host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. In particular, last week’s turnovers, namely the three interceptions by quarterback Derek Carr, stand out.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Manti Te'o makes emotional return to Notre Dame

Nearly a decade ago, Manti Te'o was seemingly on top of the world. Te'o was a standout linebacker for Notre Dame and a finalist for almost every collegiate football award under the sun. Then, things came crashing down. The national spotlight would shine brightly on Te'o, but not for his...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy