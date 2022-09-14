Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
ESPN
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott at Practice, Michael Gallup in Pads: Cowboys Notebook
In the wake of quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys are cognizant that it will take a team effort to weather the storm of his absence. And so it was back to work here at The...
NBC Sports
'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks
Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
Yardbarker
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels On Derek Carr, Entire Offense: We Have To Protect The Ball
One thing that needs to be addressed as the Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss is the turnovers. While speaking with J.T. Brick on the team’s YouTube channel, head coach Josh McDaniels spoke candidly about what his squad needs to clean up as they host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. In particular, last week’s turnovers, namely the three interceptions by quarterback Derek Carr, stand out.
Watch: Manti Te'o makes emotional return to Notre Dame
Nearly a decade ago, Manti Te'o was seemingly on top of the world. Te'o was a standout linebacker for Notre Dame and a finalist for almost every collegiate football award under the sun. Then, things came crashing down. The national spotlight would shine brightly on Te'o, but not for his...
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans
Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans
Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
Shane Beamer Claps Back at Reporter Who Asked If Team Gave Up
After a blowout loss at home against the nation’s top-ranked team, the South Carolina coach was not happy with a press conference question.
