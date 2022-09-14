ISTANBUL (AP) — A conservative anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul to defend what they described as traditional family values in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey. Several thousand people joined the “The Big Family Gathering” to demand that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned. Kursat Mican, a speaker for the organizers, said they had gathered more than 150,000 signatures to demand a new law from Turkey’s parliament that would ban LGBTQ propaganda, which they say pervades Netflix, social media, arts and sports. Hatice Muge, who works as a nanny, came to the gathering from Bursa province.

