Agriculture

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Faeflen, Carrette lead Nottingham past Trenton, but Stars lose dynamic ‘Q’ McMillan to injury

If the Nottingham High football team handles adversity over the next few weeks the same way it handled it in the second half Saturday, the Northstars should be OK. In a silver lining game that had a cloud, Nottingham defeated visiting Trenton, 41-6, in a WJFL Capitol Division battle. But at the end of the first half, the Northstars lost one of Mercer County’s most dynamic two-way players in Q McMillan, who suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on an interception return.
TRENTON, NJ
Visit New Jersey’s First and Largest Sunflower Maze this Season

If you haven’t been to Sussex County this season you are missing out on one of NJ’s biggest attractions – the Sussex County Sunflower Maze in Sandyston. Open from the end of August until mid-September, the Sussex County Sunflower Maze is the biggest sunflower maza on the east coast. The last chance to visit the Sunflower Maze is Sunday, September 18.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Rutgers University
State Stimulus Payments Update: Is Your State Sending a Check This Month?

Illinois residents this week started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds, though: In Virginia, the Department of Taxation began a "soft launch" Friday of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out. And Colorado residents who filed their 2021 return by June 30 should get a rebate check by Sept. 30, thanks to the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment.
INCOME TAX
Best Small Towns For New Jersey Retirement

The state of New Jersey is located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, and was the third state to be admitted to the Union on December 18, 1787. New Jersey is ranked 47th in total area, but ranks 11th in population, making it the most densely populated state in the country. Affectionately known as the Garden State, New Jersey is bordered by New York Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
TRAVEL
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Considering Making Tweaks To Plastic Bag Ban

Since New Jersey banned the use of plastic and paper bags in stores statewide back in May, many shoppers have bought reusable bags to bring in stores to help carry their purchases. Whether you’ve forgotten your reusable bag at home, or simply it never made its way out of your car, shoppers have been purchasing more reusable bags and they have since been piling up.
POLITICS
Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
