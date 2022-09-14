If the Nottingham High football team handles adversity over the next few weeks the same way it handled it in the second half Saturday, the Northstars should be OK. In a silver lining game that had a cloud, Nottingham defeated visiting Trenton, 41-6, in a WJFL Capitol Division battle. But at the end of the first half, the Northstars lost one of Mercer County’s most dynamic two-way players in Q McMillan, who suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on an interception return.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO