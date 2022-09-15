ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic video: RV loses control, careens into Winchell's

By Jamie Leary
 2 days ago

RV loses control, careens into Lakewood Winchell's 02:24

Newly released footage from Lakewood police shows the dramatic moment the driver of an RV lost control and went careening into a Winchell's Donut House.

It was just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 15, when police believe the driver of the RV lost control while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto West Colfax Avenue. While she survived her injuries, at the time she was transported to the hospital unconscious. Because of her medical condition, investigators have been unable to speak with her. As a result, the investigation remains open.

Traffic cameras show four different angles of the crash. While it's unclear what caused her to lose control, you can see the RV speed up as it approaches the intersection at Colfax and Pierce Street.

"The speed that the RV is doing doesn't give anybody a chance to move," said Sam Batikha, owner of Winchell's in Lakewood.

It's been nearly a month since the incident and Wednesday was the first time Batikha had seen the surveillance.

"I feel I want to cry or something, it's like my home. This is my home," he said.

He was there when it happened. The collision sent a customer inside flying across the room and injured an employee. Batikha says he is thankful no one inside was seriously injured but the pain is still fresh.

"Every time I come here I feel I don't feel good, I feel so upset," he said.

Batikha started as a clerk at Winchell's in 1988 and has owned the Lakewood shop for 23 years.

He plans to rebuild but the incident has set him back significantly. His outdated insurance policy will only cover part of the damages and the franchise will only help him as far as future furnishings go. Even after refinancing his home, he is still short nearly $200,000.

Batikha has identified a location to rebuild just a block away. He says the community support has been great motivation. He hopes fundraising efforts will help him cover what insurance does not.

"I've been getting lots of phone calls, they say, we want you back, we can't find the donuts like your donuts or coffee like your coffee," he said.

urban_farmer
3d ago

She was high! Denver RV community now claiming medical illness ie mental illness. Ughhhhh

