ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Brad White Speaks Following Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPnhk_0hvkKkZr00

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday, addressing how his defense is preparing for the upcoming game against Youngstown State.

It's common for teams to have big hangovers after massive wins like UK's 26-16 victory over Florida, but White hasn't seen that at all from his group in practice this week.

"The guys know that last week is over. As soon as we left that locker room, we enjoyed it on the plane, but Sunday came and we know we've got our next big challenge," White said. "They've been locked in, so it's been good, it's been solid like a normal game week."

White also addressed the addition of Jordan Lovett into the starting lineup for the injured Jalen Geiger, how Deone Walker is evolving as a defensive tackle and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

Related
Wildcats Today

Bold Predictions: No. 9 Kentucky-Youngstown State

Following a big-time road win in The Swamp over the Florida Gators, No. 9 Kentucky is back home as it looks for a 3-0 start to its 2022 campaign. Standing in the Wildcats' way is the Youngstown State Penguins out of the FCS. UK head coach Mark Stoops hails from Youngstown, but isn't letting his ...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Tough CovCath leaves no doubt in ending Beechwood’s longest-in-state win streak

Don’t talk about “time of possession,” the smart guys tell you, it’s the most meaningless of all football stats. But not always. Not Friday night in Park Hills where the homestanding Class 5A Colonels of Covington Catholic took the ball from Beechwood’s Class 2A Tigers and wouldn’t give it back. Until they kicked it off. After a touchdown, usually.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Florida, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad White
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
307
Followers
194
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy