Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood
A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon. OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle. “We were watching the chase on the news,” said...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Okarche police catch driver going 122 mph in 65 mph zone; issue warning to others
OKARCHE, Okla. — Okarche Police Department officials issued an urgent warning to others after an officer caught a speeder going 122 mph in a 65 mph zone. Because of this, police said they've been authorized to impound cars grossly disregarding speed limits and issue a ticket for reckless driving.
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
News On 6
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
News On 6
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins
Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties. A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford. “This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
1600kush.com
Rural Cushing couple arraigned on drug & gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing couple were arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of possessing nearly six pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Ruger AR-15 rifle during the commission of a drug offense, a cut-off saw stolen from a Tulsa company, and a 380-caliber pistol with a removed serial number, all allegedly seized during the service of a search warrant at their rural residence by Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers.
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
News On 6
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
Comments / 0