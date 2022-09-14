ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle

A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
BETHANY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#City Police#Edmond Police Department#Northwest 178th Street
News On 6

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery

Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6

Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody

Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Rural Cushing couple arraigned on drug & gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing couple were arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of possessing nearly six pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Ruger AR-15 rifle during the commission of a drug offense, a cut-off saw stolen from a Tulsa company, and a 380-caliber pistol with a removed serial number, all allegedly seized during the service of a search warrant at their rural residence by Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers.
CUSHING, OK
News On 6

Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement

The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
CHOCTAW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy