ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX23 Severe Weather Team looks at language barriers in storm coverage

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEeH9_0hvkK8Jc00

TULSA, Okla. — September is National Preparedness Month, which is a good reminder that there are many groups of people in our area that are more vulnerable to disasters due to language barriers and other disabilities.

Most of us have loved ones who either don’t speak English, have mobility issues or have another disability where standard warnings and emergency preparedness may not register as easily. We can all play a role in making sure they are given the tools to be prepared and stay safe when extreme weather strikes.

TSHA is an organization in Tulsa that is dedicated to providing services for those who are deaf or have impaired hearing. While there have been advancements in reaching out to this population during disasters, such as mandatory closed captioning on TV during severe weather, it truly takes a village to ensure that anyone who is deaf has equal access to life-saving information.

You can visit their website for more resources and how to support this organization.

Sayings like “When thunder roars, go indoors,” is not helpful for someone who cannot hear that thunder. Instead, alternative messaging like “When you see a flash, dash indoors” is a more effective way to communicate this crucial action. For more helpful tools on reaching the deaf community during severe weather, visit here.

The Tulsa area is also home to thousands of recent immigrants, representing dozens of different languages. Knowing how to properly respond to a Tornado or Oklahoma flood is not inherent knowledge and another local non-profit, the Disaster Resilience Network, is working to spread emergency preparedness information in a number of languages. For preparedness resources in different languages, you can visit their website.

Mike Grogan serves as the Co-Chair of the Disaster Resilience Cross-Cultural Council.

OTHER FOX23 WEATHER AND SCIENCE STORIES:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa hosts unveiling ceremony for new fire station

TULSA, Okla. — City officials celebrated the unveiling of Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., with a special hose uncoupling ceremony on Saturday. Hose uncoupling is a fire service tradition similar to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Two hoses that had been hooked together are separated, or uncoupled, representing when firefighters finish extinguishing a fire, unhook the hoses, drain the water and put the hoses back on fire trucks to be ready for the next time they are needed.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Tulsa Zoo announces update on baby siamang ape

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a boy!. Last month, the Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new siamang ape. The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. Siamang apes are native to southeast Asia and are considered endangered. The siamang population has dropped by 50 percent over the past few decades due to the illegal pet trade.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart said the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Deaf People#Tsha
KRMG

Tulsa Hosts Community Baby Shower

TULSA, Okla. — More than 150 pregnant parents and families with babies will attend a free community baby shower this Saturday. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to visit with dozens of local venders, ranging from community resources to healthcare providers. Guests will also enjoy safe sleep classes, refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy