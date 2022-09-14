ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces

Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
TRAVEL
The Independent

9 best corner sofas that are cosy, comfortable and customisable

There’s nothing like a sprawling corner sofa to dive into at the end of a busy day – or indeed at any time of the day, we don’t need to find an excuse. By its very nature, this is a sociable furniture piece, designed for family or housemate interaction, especially when it’s wrapped around a low-sitting coffee table with drinks.It’s ideal for movie night, too, whether you’re furnishing a dedicated media room or looking for suitable seating for your makeshift home cinema. Either way, you can pass the popcorn along that L-shape.A corner sofa is rarely cheap so think of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boho#Art#Bed Frame#Dresser#Bedding#Bohemian
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $3,000 Vintage-Inspired Redo Gives This Tiny LA Kitchen a Big New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Breakups are awful, but at least sometimes they beget good design. (See: This fabulous post-breakup Brooklyn studio, this crash landing so-called “Cougar Den,” and finally, see: How to Reclaim Your Space Post-Breakup.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
Tracey Folly

Uninvited guest ruins woman's prized ethnic recipe by trying to help: 'She mashed my dinner into oblivion'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. We had a family friend and neighbor, a teen girl who loved spending time at our house when I was a kid. No one ever invited her over; she simply showed up uninvited whenever she was bored and wanted some company. One day when she came to visit, my mother was busy doing what she has always done best, cooking dinner for my father.

Comments / 0

Community Policy