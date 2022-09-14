Read full article on original website
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Arch Manning Scrambles, Throws, Sparks Furious Rally In 54-52 Win (Video)
The Texas commit continued to show why he’s one of top quarterback prospects in recent memory.
fox8live.com
Rummel and Shaw battle for the megaphone
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two games into the season, and the Rummel Raiders own two victories. Those wins came against impressive opponents, Ouachita and U-High. “Well, definitely proud of the results up to this point. Two very good opponents that we played, been able to come out with victories. Proud of that, but as we just told the kids, there’s not only room for improvement but there was times we didn’t execute well. I think had we executed a little better on both sides in both games, we could’ve had some comfortable leads,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
saturdaytradition.com
Kansas State, Tulane unveil incredible helmet designs for Week 3 showdown
Kansas State and Tulane are going all out when it comes to helmets for their meeting. The Wildcats will need to prove they can contend in the Big 12, however they certainly are contending for having the top retro helmet in the sport. The Wildcats will don their old retro...
fox8live.com
The megaphone stays in Metairie, Rummel runs all over Shaw, 31-12
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders will keep the megaphone in Metairie after beating Shaw, 31-12. Rummel’s Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin both scored two rushing TD’s. With the victory, Rummel improves to 3-0 on the season. Shaw drops to 1-2, and hasn’t grabbed a victory from...
fox8live.com
Hammond looks to remain unbeaten at South Terrebonne
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive results they were hoping for when they originally hired former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels to take the reigns as head coach. Ahead of a matchup with South Terrebonne on Friday (Sept. 16), the Tornados are looking to forge a 3-0 win streak.
NOLA.com
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
fox8live.com
Ponchatoula takes down St. Thomas Aquinas 23-8 in Strawberry Stadium
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchaotula football (2-1) took down St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday (Sept. 15) 23-8 in SLU’s Strawberry Stadium off of continued emphasis on defense and more firework on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons’ offense never scored on the night with their 8 points coming...
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
NOLA.com
For New Orleans sneaker fans, fall footwear doesn't have to be pricey. It just needs to fit their style.
For some people, sneaker shopping is simple. On any given day, they can make a quick trip to the mall, walk into a chain shoe store and buy what’s available. For others, buying a new pair of shoes is a bit more complicated. For them, scheduled releases mean they're...
fox8live.com
A few scattered storms this weekend, but plenty of sun and heat
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances return this weekend, but we will still be hot. Temperatures each day will be in the high 80s, with period of sun and a few afternoon storms. A brief surge in moisture this weekend will fuel these storm chances. By the start of the...
