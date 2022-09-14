ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Rummel and Shaw battle for the megaphone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two games into the season, and the Rummel Raiders own two victories. Those wins came against impressive opponents, Ouachita and U-High. “Well, definitely proud of the results up to this point. Two very good opponents that we played, been able to come out with victories. Proud of that, but as we just told the kids, there’s not only room for improvement but there was times we didn’t execute well. I think had we executed a little better on both sides in both games, we could’ve had some comfortable leads,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

The megaphone stays in Metairie, Rummel runs all over Shaw, 31-12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Rummel Raiders will keep the megaphone in Metairie after beating Shaw, 31-12. Rummel’s Norman Taylor and Jaidyn Martin both scored two rushing TD’s. With the victory, Rummel improves to 3-0 on the season. Shaw drops to 1-2, and hasn’t grabbed a victory from...
METAIRIE, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond looks to remain unbeaten at South Terrebonne

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - After two seasons of COVID-19 interruptions, Hammond High football (2-0) is seeing the positive results they were hoping for when they originally hired former LSU linebacker Dorsett Buckels to take the reigns as head coach. Ahead of a matchup with South Terrebonne on Friday (Sept. 16), the Tornados are looking to forge a 3-0 win streak.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night

Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Ponchatoula takes down St. Thomas Aquinas 23-8 in Strawberry Stadium

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchaotula football (2-1) took down St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday (Sept. 15) 23-8 in SLU’s Strawberry Stadium off of continued emphasis on defense and more firework on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons’ offense never scored on the night with their 8 points coming...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Jack Dempsey's: Still in the Fight

Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight

We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
