NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two games into the season, and the Rummel Raiders own two victories. Those wins came against impressive opponents, Ouachita and U-High. “Well, definitely proud of the results up to this point. Two very good opponents that we played, been able to come out with victories. Proud of that, but as we just told the kids, there’s not only room for improvement but there was times we didn’t execute well. I think had we executed a little better on both sides in both games, we could’ve had some comfortable leads,” said Rummel head coach Nick Monica.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO