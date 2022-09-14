ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
Tesla aims to cut wildfire smoke exposure for Nevada Gigafactory workers, memo explains

A massive wildfire has chewed through tens of thousands of acres in California with smoke billowing into nearby towns, including Sparks, Nevada home of Tesla's battery factory. Tesla has worked to limit employees' exposure to the very unhealthy air, but has stopped shy of furloughing workers. Cooler weather expected over...
PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing. The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House […] The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
