Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Washington Examiner
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert
A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
Large groups of migrants sent through ‘clandestine’ gap in California’s border wall, official says
According to sources, Border Patrol stations in the San Diego Sector have become saturated with migrants and don't the room for others who are being apprehended.
Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents
Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
5-year-old girl drowns while trying to cross Rio Grande to enter Texas with her mother
A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande to enter Texas, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday. The girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother Monday, when the current swept her away. KVIA-TV reported the mother and child were from Guatemala. The mother...
A 'radical shift' at the border is making things tougher for Biden
A major detail is missing from many conversations about the rising number of migrants coming to the US-Mexico border.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
'Tale of two borders': Not many Mexicans are found at busy border crossings
YUMA, Ariz. — As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality. “Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here,” an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, “These are Romanian.”
Surge in Venezuelan nationals without U.S. sponsors driving migrant releases in El Paso
A sudden surge in encounters with Venezuelan nationals who have no U.S. sponsors – and the lack of nonprofit shelter space – has prompted the U.S. Border Patrol to release nearly 500 migrants in Downtown El Paso in the last two days.
