Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Patagonia Founder Explains Why He Gave the B Corp Away
Patagonia has a new—and only—shareholder: Earth. Founder Yvon Chouinard revealed Wednesday that he and his family have ceded their ownership to a pair of specially designed entities that will invest the outdoor-apparel brand’s profits in environmental causes around the globe. Though the “Don’t Buy This Jacket” firm was already giving away 1 percent of its revenue away every year, this fell short of addressing the climate crisis, the reluctant businessman wrote in a letter that the Ventura, California-based retailer published on its website. In 2021, Patagonia donated a record $10 million in Black Friday sales to conservation-centered grassroots groups. Still, it wasn’t...
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Patagonia’s billionaire owner gives away company to fight climate crisis
Founder Yvon Chouinard announced that all the company’s profits will go into saving the planet
The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases
The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
Patagonia CEO: Founder feels 'every billionaire is a policy failure'
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is looking to redistribute his wealth to saving the Earth. His CEO says the move should make billionaires ashamed.
Phys.org
The climate crisis is real, but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk
"Crisis" is an incredibly potent word, so it's interesting to witness the way the phrase "climate crisis" has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few "outspoken" scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term "climate crisis"?...
A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally
A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
TMZ.com
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
TODAY.com
Patagonia founder gives $3B company away to charity
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, has given away his $3 billion company to a specially-created trust that will use any profits not reinvested in the business to fight climate change.Sept. 15, 2022.
The World Stands to Save Trillions of Dollars if We Just Quit Carbon Right
Motivation to act on climate change often comes in one of two forms; the metaphorical threat of a stick or the lure of a carrot. For years now, scientists have been trying to whip our slow-moving ass into shape (to keep with the metaphor, of course). But as we collectively...
lootpress.com
Climate change idea used to control citizens
The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’
Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
Meet the mysterious Patagonia heirs who agreed to give away their billion-dollar fortune
Yvon Chouinard is passing his company onto the environment, rather than his children. In the TV show Succession, adult children duke it out to be the heir of their father’s media empire. But what if no one wanted to head the business to begin with? You’d likely have a less dramatic (or funny) show, but you might be closer to the reality of the Chouinard family.
Climate change tipping points will be passed sooner than thought; study
A finds that even the most aggressive goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions aren't sufficient to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damages that in turn cause more global warming. One of the most worrisome risks of climate change, for example, is that...
Governments urged to act after oil giants accused of misleading public
Campaigners have urged governments to intervene after oil companies were accused of misleading the public about their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Oil and gas companies including Britain’s Shell and BP were urged to “stop their deception” this week as the US House committee on oversight and reform released documents showing that oil industry executives privately downplayed their public messages on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The world is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association. The U.N. agency's annual report, titled "United in Science," found that greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise to record high levels. It blamed fossil fuel emission rates returning to pre-pandemic levels, after they fell temporarily during lockdowns, as human demand and consumption of them persist.
