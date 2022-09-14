ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sourcing Journal

Patagonia Founder Explains Why He Gave the B Corp Away

Patagonia has a new—and only—shareholder: Earth. Founder Yvon Chouinard revealed Wednesday that he and his family have ceded their ownership to a pair of specially designed entities that will invest the outdoor-apparel brand’s profits in environmental causes around the globe. Though the “Don’t Buy This Jacket” firm was already giving away 1 percent of its revenue away every year, this fell short of addressing the climate crisis, the reluctant businessman wrote in a letter that the Ventura, California-based retailer published on its website. In 2021, Patagonia donated a record $10 million in Black Friday sales to conservation-centered grassroots groups. Still, it wasn’t...
Fortune

Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’

For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
The Hill

A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally

A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
TMZ.com

Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
TODAY.com

Patagonia founder gives $3B company away to charity

Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, has given away his $3 billion company to a specially-created trust that will use any profits not reinvested in the business to fight climate change.Sept. 15, 2022.
lootpress.com

Climate change idea used to control citizens

The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
The Independent

‘It beggars belief’: Liz Truss energy plan ‘shows government doesn’t understand climate crisis’

Liz Truss’s energy plans show the UK has effectively abandoned net-zero targets just three years after its world-leading commitment to cutting emissions, the government’s former chief scientific adviser has said.A major new fossil fuels campaign, including lifting the ban on fracking and expanding drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, has already been announced by the new prime minister’s administration.But the drive for more oil and gas production was “completely at odds” with the UK’s legally binding net-zero target, said Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, who was chief scientific adviser to the...
The Guardian

Governments urged to act after oil giants accused of misleading public

Campaigners have urged governments to intervene after oil companies were accused of misleading the public about their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Oil and gas companies including Britain’s Shell and BP were urged to “stop their deception” this week as the US House committee on oversight and reform released documents showing that oil industry executives privately downplayed their public messages on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
UPI News

United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The world is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association. The U.N. agency's annual report, titled "United in Science," found that greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise to record high levels. It blamed fossil fuel emission rates returning to pre-pandemic levels, after they fell temporarily during lockdowns, as human demand and consumption of them persist.
