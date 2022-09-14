Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
New Jersey Globe
Justice Department says Iranian hackers compromised N.J. township, accounting firm
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger and the U.S. Justice Department unsealed indictments against three Iranian nationals today for a yearlong set of hacking schemes to extort a variety of governments and organizations around the country, including two in New Jersey. The two New Jersey-based targets of the hackers’ attacks were a...
Prosecutors warn NJ ‘werewolf’ killer is lying about past in online dating profile, reports say
A New Jersey man, known as the "werewolf" killer for stabbing a complete stranger to death, is trying to find love using an online dating profile playing down his violent past, prosecutors warn. Pankaj Bhasin spent three years in a mental health facility after he drove from his home in...
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
thelakewoodscoop.com
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
paramuspost.com
CarePlus NJ Elevates Jerry Joseph, MD to Medical Director
Paramus, N.J. (September 8, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Jerry Joseph, MD to the role of Medical Director. Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus NJ’s medical leadership team...
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
