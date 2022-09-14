ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion

New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
paramuspost.com

CarePlus NJ Elevates Jerry Joseph, MD to Medical Director

Paramus, N.J. (September 8, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces the appointment of Jerry Joseph, MD to the role of Medical Director. Dr. Joseph will oversee CarePlus NJ’s medical leadership team...
92.7 WOBM

Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

