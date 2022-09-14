Paris Police responded 82 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on September 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of CR 42000. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked during the night and someone entered the vehicle and stole a pistol and 2 pairs of sunglasses. While on the scene, officers discovered at least two other vehicles that had been burglarized. The incidents are under investigation.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO