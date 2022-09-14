Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Results In Felony Warrant Arrest
A League traffic stop Thursday afternoon resulted in one felony warrant arrest. Sulphur Springs Police reported stopping a Honda Odyssey at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, on North League Street at Buford Park for a traffic violation. The driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, reportedly told the officer he was going to a business off of League Street to talk to his mother.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 16, 2022
HICKS, TAWANA JEANNE – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. REAVES, HANNAH SHIANN – MTAG/POSS CS PG3 <28G DFZ IAT. GUERNSEY, ROSWELL NEWTON – VIOL OF PAROLE; UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE. BRINSON, BRITTANY – FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDER. CROWDER, RICHARD...
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
easttexasradio.com
Cooper Man Guilty Of Murder, Aggravated Assault
A Delta County jury convicted 48-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery of Cooper of murder and aggravated assault. The state accused Jeffrey of fatally shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley and shooting and seriously wounding 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds in front of the Cooper Mart. The court sentenced Jeffrey to 45 years in prison on the murder charge and 15 years for the aggravated assault. They picked the jury in Delta County, but the trial was in Hopkins County.
KXII.com
Atoka man accused of rape captured
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man wanted for multiple felony charges out of Atoka County, including aggravated assault, sexual assault, and kidnapping was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said 39-year-old Robby Dee Humphrey was located at a residence in Johnston County, but he barricaded himself inside...
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest
An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carroll,Christopher Lee – MTR Probation; 019THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Robinson,Morgan Aaron – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Hearne,Kelly Shane – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGIS. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel –...
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County
Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 16, 2022
Paris Police responded 82 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on September 15, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of CR 42000. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked during the night and someone entered the vehicle and stole a pistol and 2 pairs of sunglasses. While on the scene, officers discovered at least two other vehicles that had been burglarized. The incidents are under investigation.
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
Texas man killed in crash with semi-truck
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
KTEN.com
Durant launches online reservations for park facilities
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
KXII.com
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)
At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
KXII.com
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel. Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road,...
