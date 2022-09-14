Read full article on original website
News On 6
India Food And Arts Festival In Oklahoma City Saturday
The India Association of Oklahoma is hosting the 3rd annual India Food and Arts Festival from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Myriad Gardens. The event is free for families to enjoy food, clothing and art from different regions of India.
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
News On 6
OKC Thunder, Devon Energy Dedicate New Community Court In Lower Scissortail Park
The Oklahoma City Thunder is partnering with Devon Energy to dedicate a new community court in lower Scissortail Park. This marks the 30th community court in Oklahoma, and it is set to open just before the team's 15th season. The court will be dedicated Sept. 23.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
Sistine Chapel in OKC? Michelangelo exhibition to open soon
If you have always dreamed of traveling to the Vatican but haven't been able to go to Italy, a new exhibition is bringing some of the highlights of the Sistine Chapel to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
News On 6
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
