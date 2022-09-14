ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox

It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

