FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Red Sox reportedly moving on from Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox continue to shake up their 2022 roster in preparation for 2023, with the team designating veteran backup catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment.
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Chase Meidroth gets pro career off to strong start with Low-A Salem
Chase Meidroth, who the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of this summer’s draft out of the University of San Diego, ended his first professional season on a strong note with Low-A Salem. After being scouted by J.J. Altobelli and signing with Boston for $272,500, Meidroth appeared in...
Red Sox To Select Frank German
The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
Red Sox pitcher sounds off on MLB rule changes: It’s getting away from the integrity of the game
Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly told Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” about his experience with the pitch clock in Triple-A and why he thinks MLB is getting away from the integrity of the game with the new rule changes.
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
Astros' Prospect Sprinkle Looks Towards Playing in Arizona Fall League
Vying for improvements, Jonathan Sprinkle is among the seven Houston Astros prospects extending their seasons.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox
It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
21-year-old prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has impressed Red Sox with power, defense
"He’s having a great, great season." The Red Sox may be sputtering toward a last-place finish in the American League East, but they do have some promising young prospects who could shape the future of the organization. One of those players is Ceddanne Rafaela, a 21-year-old Curacao native currently...
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
NHL・
