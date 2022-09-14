Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
Ionia Co. deputies arrest five suspects after car chase
Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
whtc.com
Investigation Into Drowning at a Private Pond near Standale Continues
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – A 29-year-old man lost his life in an apparent drowning incident at a private pond near Standale on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue shortly after 7:30 PM. That was where the man who lived at a residence there apparently fallen into the pond, and after a search by a number of rescue teams, the man’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
Fox17
Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple
HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Police chase from Ionia to Lowell ends with flattened tires, arrests
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police arrested five suspects after a pursuit that began in Ionia and ended in downtown Lowell with police deflating tires on the fleeing vehicle. The suspects – an adult driver and four juveniles, all from the Lansing area – were arrested in Lowell after they tried to flee on foot, Ionia Department of Public Safety said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Zeeland Police Incident Log
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
Man shot amid chase with stolen U-Haul identified
The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.
Police search for suspects accused of stealing more than $50K from Holland Buddhist temple
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of stealing more than $50,000 in cash and religious artifacts from the Lao Buddhist Temple in Holland. Police say the burglary happened sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the grounds...
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Police investigating Muskegon Heights shooting
The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person early Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0