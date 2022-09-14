ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
Hudsonville, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
Grandville, MI
Crime & Safety
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whtc.com

Investigation Into Drowning at a Private Pond near Standale Continues

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – A 29-year-old man lost his life in an apparent drowning incident at a private pond near Standale on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue shortly after 7:30 PM. That was where the man who lived at a residence there apparently fallen into the pond, and after a search by a number of rescue teams, the man’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignment#Domestic Violence#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime
whtc.com

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
JENISON, MI
Fox17

Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whtc.com

Zeeland Police Incident Log

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: ‎(800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
ZEELAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy