Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
PALISADE, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SAFE TO TELL

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KJCT8

Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets. The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lila’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lila!. Lila is a two-year-old cutie full of love. She gets along well with other dogs and even has a brother with her. Lila does great around children and would make a great family and adventure dog. Lila...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thefulcrum.us

How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie

Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
MICHIGAN STATE
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
KJCT8

Dry weekend ahead along with another warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small system earlier today brought a few more scattered showers to Grand Junction towards the afternoon hours. Since the passing of the storm, we have remained dry. Temperatures have remained comfortable, reaching a high in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Some higher elevations, like the Grand Mesa and Glenwood Canyon, had heavier showers from the afternoon to evening hours.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Safe2Tell reports increase in August as students return to school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A dramatic increase in the number of students reporting problems and asking for help on a special website and app. It’s called Safe2Tell, and it gives students, parents, and the community an anonymous way to report safety issues. Mesa County School District 51 said...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

