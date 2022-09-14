Read full article on original website
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
KJCT8
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back. The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability. Organizers of the wine fest said...
Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
KJCT8
KJCT SAFE TO TELL
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
Birds Migrating Through Grand Junction Soon
If you live in Mesa County be on the lookout for birds in the skies," We're in a western migration path."
KJCT8
Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets. The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.
KJCT8
Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
KJCT8
Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
thecrite.com
What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?
Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
westernslopenow.com
Search leads to bust of Delta marijuana cultivations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Two illegal marijuana farms in Delta County were searched, leading to the seizure of 680 mature marijuana plants and more. A press release given to KREX reveals that on Wednesday, September 14, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations’ Marijuana Enforcement division investigated two properties on search warrants outside Crawford, Colorado in rural Delta county.
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lila’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lila!. Lila is a two-year-old cutie full of love. She gets along well with other dogs and even has a brother with her. Lila does great around children and would make a great family and adventure dog. Lila...
thefulcrum.us
How vote count mistakes by two rural counties fed Trump’s big lie
Rosenfeld is the editor of Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute. Since 2020’s presidential election, two rural counties in Michigan and Colorado that initially reported incorrect results have had outsized roles in spreading Donald Trump’s big lie that his second term was stolen by Democrats colluding with one of the country’s biggest computerized voting systems makers.
KJCT8
KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
KJCT8
Dry weekend ahead along with another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small system earlier today brought a few more scattered showers to Grand Junction towards the afternoon hours. Since the passing of the storm, we have remained dry. Temperatures have remained comfortable, reaching a high in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Some higher elevations, like the Grand Mesa and Glenwood Canyon, had heavier showers from the afternoon to evening hours.
KJCT8
Safe2Tell reports increase in August as students return to school
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A dramatic increase in the number of students reporting problems and asking for help on a special website and app. It’s called Safe2Tell, and it gives students, parents, and the community an anonymous way to report safety issues. Mesa County School District 51 said...
