Alert Issued In Maryland Seeking Suspect Wanted For Assaulting, Robbing Woman Who Died: Police

A woman is wanted in Baltimore after allegedly assaulting and robbing a 60-year-old woman in late August who died from her injuries.

Surveillance photos of a suspect and her vehicle were released by the Baltimore Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 14 regarding the assault, which left Victorino Malabayabas with life-threatening injuries.

The robbery was reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore, and Malabayabas was pronounced dead days later at John Hopkins Hospital on Bayview on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Detectives have since taken over control of the investigation and released photos of the suspect fleeing the area of the assault in a 2005 gold Buick Regal.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or suspect vehicle has been asked to contact homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP with anonymous tips.