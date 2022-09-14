ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Fans Come to Jenn Todryk’s Defense After Viewers Hate on the Show: ‘I Actually Love the Show’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Not everyone appreciates the HGTV show No Demo Reno , but host Jenn Todryk has plenty of loyal fans who love to watch. And they came to her defense when online haters aimed their negativity at Todryk and the program.

How did Todryk’s following help her end up with a show in the first place? Plus, what complaints did some viewers share, and how did her fans respond? Read on to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3iKq_0hvkGuaP00
Jenn Todryk | HGTV

Jenn Todryk’s fans helped her get ‘No Demo Reno’

Todryk was already a famous writer before she took on the show. She started blogging after having her second child and went viral in her fifth week (per DFW Child ). After collecting a massive Instagram following, HGTV eventually called her with an offer for No Demo Reno .

To summarize, she recalled them saying, “We’ve seen your Instagram. We’ve seen you in your stories. We would love to make a show around you. We’ll find the homes. We find the clients. You literally show up. You’re just doing the renovation and we’re going to help you along the way.”

“It was from the very beginning quick, easy, painless,” Todryk shared. “I just felt like God made it too easy. He was like, ‘Here, dummy. I’m trying to get your attention.’ It was a sign, and I did it, and it’s been great.

So, many fans watch because they love the funny mom of three ! But her remodeling approach stands out to HGTV viewers because she focuses on giving clients majorly stunning renovations while avoiding significant demolition projects where possible, helping keep costs down.

Some people are not fans of Jenn Todryk’s use of white, backward books on ‘No Demo Reno’

A post on HGTV’s Reddit pointed out a few things one user doesn’t like about No Demo Reno , including Todryk’s frequent use of the color white. They also mentioned her habit of placing books backward on bookshelves, which has a simple but legal purpose .

“Couldn’t get beyond the name of the show,” someone else replied, adding, “[The] first thing they do is demo!”

Complaints about Todryk and No Demo Reno varied, but many suggested the show was too bland, and some said it was like many other HGTV shows. One netizen correctly summarized, “I knew I would find some fellow haters here on Reddit.”

Why do fans love ‘No Demo Reno’?

Todryk told DFW Child, “I believe if you are you and you do you, you’ll find your people, and those are the best people to have because they’ll show up for you.”

Her fans proved her right when they came to the defense of her and No Demo Reno in response to the Reddit negativity. “I actually love the show,” one commenter noted.

“… She finds inexpensive ways of redecorating without tearing down all the walls and making your house look like an airplane hangar,” they added.  “If you’re updating existing cabinets, painting them white is a key strategy.”

In response to the frequent complaint about books placed backward on shelves, numerous other users pointed out that showing the covers is a potential copyright issue. And as for the white? One fan said Todryk explained on Instagram that clients choose to have a lot of white, not her.

RELATED: HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’

Comments / 16

Related
Popculture

'Good Bones: Risky Business' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'No More Private Moments' in HGTV Spinoff (Exclusive)

After winning the hearts of audiences with Good Bones alongside her mom Karen E. Laine, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, riskiest renovation challenge yet with her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+. The miniseries will feature Hawk going at it on her own without the Two Chicks & a Hammer crew to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which includes the main home and a carriage house, the renovation is Hawk's greatest project ever tackled in terms of size and budget.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#No Demo Reno#Dfw Child
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
People

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the Vanderpump Rules Couple's Mexico Wedding

"I want this special moment... we deserve this," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Tuesday nuptials with Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,"...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

182K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy