Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
Pensacola contractor allegedly took money for Hurricane Sally repairs, didn't do the work
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two years ago, Hurricane Sally devastated parts of Northwest Florida. Thousands of homes were damaged. For some, that damage remains. The Hozey family lived in a home for less than 4 months after buying it in 2020. Then came Hurricane Sally -- and then a dishonest contractor.
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Escambia County’s newest public library officially open
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16. The 12,500 square foot library located on Mobile Highway has state of the art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books. County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh was there to celebrate the […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Santa Rosa County School District responds to rumors of lost Title I funding
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents in Santa Rosa County are turning to WEAR News Friday about the district losing Title I funding. Viewers expressed concerns about an article circulating on social media claiming the district lost more than $300,000 in CARES Act funding. Santa Rosa County superintendent Dr. Karen...
Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
