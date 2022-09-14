ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Escambia County’s newest public library officially open

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first public library in Escambia County’s District 1, Bellview Library, is officially open as of Friday, Sept. 16. The 12,500 square foot library located on Mobile Highway has state of the art technology, a meeting room and plenty of books. County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh was there to celebrate the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

New Bellview Library opens in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- If you're looking to grab a book the read, you can get one at the new Bellview Library. The location on Mobile Highway opened Friday morning. It sits where a Wells Fargo Bank used the be. The library features splashy colors and a design inspired by...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart

Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'

In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Caring & Sharing Diaper Drive ongoing in Santa Rosa Beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- Caring & Sharing of South Walton is currently hosting its inaugural Diaper Drive sponsored by Specialty Roofers. It's taking place now until Sept. 30. "Help us reach our goal of collecting six month's worth of diapers for our community in celebration of National Diaper Need...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Governor DeSantis touts Florida unemployment rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The state of Florida boasts the lowest unemployment rate among the nation's largest states, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Governor's office announced the news Friday, citing the states 2.7 percent unemployment rate as well as the 1,534,221 new businesses as proof of the states continued labor growth.
FLORIDA STATE

