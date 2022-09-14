Read full article on original website
Families gather for neighborhood block party at Poage Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Come one, come all. The Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood Association hosted a block party for people of all ages at Poage Park. The fun started at 5 p.m. with a free dinner. Then kids played yard games and toured an emergency response vehicle. Families closed out the night with an outdoor movie. Event organizers say that after an...
La Crosse’s Copeland Park to host United We Rock event
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Great Rivers United Way will be hosting United We Rock on Thursday at Copeland Park. The concert is free to the public. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. at Copeland Park with acoustic act Tom Conrad. Great Rivers United Way encourages the community to...
Mid West Music Festival returns to La Crosse
After a two year hiatus, La Crosse is hosting the Mid West Music Festival. The festival begins on Friday and runs through Saturday.
Guepfer and Jorgensen to reign over La Crosse’s Oktoberfest parades in 2022
Oktoberfest is now just two weeks away, and members of the fest royalty are starting to be introduced. At a Logger Field celebration on Wednesday, Dave Guepfer was announced as the Maple Leaf Parade marshal, along with Mike Jorgensen as marshal of the Torchlight Parade. The Torchlight, held on the...
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat
Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
La Crescent ready to celebrate Applefest
LA CRESCENT (WKBT) — The apple capital of Minnesota is ready to celebrate its produce. La Crescent’s Applefest kicked off on Thursday. Organizers say wristbands for the carnival are available to purchase for $20 a piece. Single ticket prices are $3 with each ride costing one ticket. Other events on Thursday include a Little King and Little Miss pageant. A...
La Crosse man indicted for gun and drug charges
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse man is indicted on drug and gun charges following an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was arrested in June after police seized more than one million dollars in drugs from both his home and a storage unit.
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
Viking Mississippi cruise ship makes a stop in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse has a new way to cruise in style. The Viking Mississippi has arrived. News 8 Now’s chief photographer had the opportunity to tour the cruise ship today. The state-of-the-art vessel was built this year and has the capacity to host almost 400...
Logan athlete asks, sports store delivers large donation for soccer program
A Logan High School athletic team gets a big-money surprise, thanks to one team member. At Logan’s homecoming rally on Friday, Dick’s Sporting Goods presented a $10,000 check to the north La Crosse school, to help fund the soccer program. The store made the donation after Logan soccer...
Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Winona
(Winona MN-) A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed when he collided with a car in Winona last night. The state patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died when his bike and a car crashed at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at 8:41 p.m. The driver of the car, 58-year-old Thomas Holst of Lanesboro was not hurt.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Not up to Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith to add new roundabouts
Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith dropped by the WIZM studio on Tuesday. Part of the conversation, of course, hovered around traffic in the area of the new Chick-Fil-A and jokes about just making that area one giant roundabout. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM...
Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
La Crosse fan of “MASH” ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site
This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut — a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident, who’s a big fan of the show, will be attending.
La Crosse man sentenced for fentanyl distribution conviction
MADISON (WKBT) — A La Crosse man will spend 7 1/2 years in prison for fentanyl distribution. The Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced 37-year-old Antoine Hardie on Monday. Hardie pleaded guilty to possessing 40 or more grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute on May 17. Police said Hardie...
Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement
As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
Wisconsin auto and toy museum opens it's doors for massive auction after death of legendary collector
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A career in auto salvage might give anyone an eye for seeking timeless treasures, but that doesn't begin to describe the treasure trove that Elmer Duellman amassed in his lifetime. "This toy is going to be 100 years old and, at minimum, it will go...
