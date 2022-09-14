ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Madison, WI
KAAL-TV

Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
wizmnews.com

Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat

Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent ready to celebrate Applefest

LA CRESCENT (WKBT) — The apple capital of Minnesota is ready to celebrate its produce. La Crescent’s Applefest kicked off on Thursday. Organizers say wristbands for the carnival are available to purchase for $20 a piece. Single ticket prices are $3 with each ride costing one ticket. Other events on Thursday include a Little King and Little Miss pageant. A...
LA CRESCENT, MN
wiproud.com

La Crosse man indicted for gun and drug charges

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse man is indicted on drug and gun charges following an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was arrested in June after police seized more than one million dollars in drugs from both his home and a storage unit.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

17-Year-Old Steals Car in Broad Daylight, Tracked Down in Wabasha

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a call about a stolen vehicle on the 50 block of W 3rd Street. According to Winona PD, the caller stated that they left their car running in order to grab something out of their apartment. When the caller returned to the vehicle, it was no longer there.
WINONA, MN
willmarradio.com

Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Winona

(Winona MN-) A bicyclist from Buffalo was killed when he collided with a car in Winona last night. The state patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died when his bike and a car crashed at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street at 8:41 p.m. The driver of the car, 58-year-old Thomas Holst of Lanesboro was not hurt.
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement

As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
CASHTON, WI

