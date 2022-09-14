Merced police ask for help finding homicide suspect

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police detectives asked for help Wednesday in the search for a homicide suspect.

On December 2, 2020, police say two people were killed by gunfire. They have been identified as Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire among three individuals, which left two dead on the 1100 block of E. Santa Fe Avenue in the city of Merced.

Anthony Ruben Perez has been identified as the murder suspect, according to Merced police detectives.

Officers say Perez has been on the run since and authorities are asking for public assistance for anyone who may know his whereabouts or can assist with any leads.

People are encouraged to call Merced Police or Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.