Pickens, SC

power98fm.com

This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina

If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
BRYSON CITY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man clearing brush killed by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a tree while he was clearing trees and brush with a tractor, authorities said. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Olden Porter Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, was flown to Prisma Health […]
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City Hotel…the one that got away

Greenville residents in 2022 can certainly sense the incredible economic, population and building growth that is happening throughout the city — especially downtown. Cranes continue to dot the skyline and new projects seem to be announced every week or two. A drive along Academy Street in the West End reveals several huge new residential complexes. The $100 million Grand Bohemian Greenville hotel recently opened after years of construction. Along University Ridge the beginnings of a $1 billion mixed-use development are happening. Exactly one hundred years ago in 1922, similar changes and growth were happening in the midst of the textile industry boom.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Lewis Barbecue officially opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lewis Barbecue began a new chapter, officially opening its Greenville location Wednesday morning. The restaurant is located along Rutherford Street at the former site of Tommy's Country Ham House, a longtime Greenville staple. The opening day line stretched outside the building. Anna Picone of Simpsonville and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest

There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
CENTRAL, SC
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC

