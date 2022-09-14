Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KCRG.com
Blocktoberfest coming to downtown Cedar Rapids Friday
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
Sioux City Journal
Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects
It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Bever Park Playground being updated
Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
cbs2iowa.com
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
You Can Fly In A World War 2 Bomber Plane Visiting Eastern Iowa
A little (big) piece of history will be seen in Iowa over the weekend as a B-25 bomber plane will be flying around eastern Iowa. When I say little I mean a piece of history that weighs over 20,000 lbs. I'm not the biggest fan of heights and the thought...
KCRG.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for three days later this month for final cleaning and restoration work following a fire in July. Staff with the library said it will close Sept. 28, 29 and 30, which will result in the cancellation of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s. Storms...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KCRG.com
New Solon Fire Department to open within weeks
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Exactly one year to the date of a ground breaking, city officials confirm the new Solon Fire Department should be complete in just weeks. “We are down to some of the punch-list items. Some dry wall painting issues, we’re working on finalizing some of the electrical connections,” said Public Works Director, Scott Kleppe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cedar Rapids Halloween Ball Has Been Announced for 2022
Just yesterday (September 15th), the Cedar Rapids Haunted Halloween Ball made a big announcement on social media. The big annual event is officially a go for 2022!. We don't know much about the 7th annual Cedar Rapids Haunted Halloween Ball just yet, but they did reveal a few key details. First of all, the event is set for Saturday, October 29th at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex in Downtown Cedar Rapids. It will be run by the same committee and have the same vendors as always, but this year, there will be a different band. The Pork Tornadoes typically play the event, but now another (yet to be annnounced) band will take its place. The post reads:
KCRG.com
More of a Summery Feel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The middle of September continues with some very quiet weather. A stronger southerly breeze blows into the state. Highs jump into the middle to upper 80s next week. One rain chance remains as a frontal system moves northeast. Expect scattered activity, especially later Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary as this system pushes through. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious apple recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Your Head: Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s and improve mood. Your Heart: The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warns residents of t-shirt sales scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department are warning residents of a scam involving fire department t-shirts. In a Facebook post, staff said a person or group is using Cedar Rapids Fire Department t-shirts sales to scam people. The department is not currently selling t-shirts,...
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
Daily Iowan
Decision to restore Iowa City Happy Hollows Park’s ‘skinned’ infield tabled
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission shelved plans to consider restoring Happy Hollows Park’s baseball field until 2024 on Wednesday. The Happy Hollow Park baseball diamond, on 800 Brown St., was grassed over 2019. The commission reconsidered a skinned baseball infield because of pre-existing renovation projects for the park.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them. Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours...
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
Comments / 1