Just yesterday (September 15th), the Cedar Rapids Haunted Halloween Ball made a big announcement on social media. The big annual event is officially a go for 2022!. We don't know much about the 7th annual Cedar Rapids Haunted Halloween Ball just yet, but they did reveal a few key details. First of all, the event is set for Saturday, October 29th at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex in Downtown Cedar Rapids. It will be run by the same committee and have the same vendors as always, but this year, there will be a different band. The Pork Tornadoes typically play the event, but now another (yet to be annnounced) band will take its place. The post reads:

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO