Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Doris Ellen McGaffick, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ellen McGaffick, 92, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility with her loving husband of 49 years, Carl McGaffick at her side throughout her very long illness. Her death was due to a number of illnesses of advancing year. She...
27 First News
Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr. , Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr., 73 of Boardman, died Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jack was born October 11, 1948 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lorraine (Romesberg) Hudson. Jack was a hard worker and was...
27 First News
Marlene R. (Brown) Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. Wright, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, September 9, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana. She was born September 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, a daughter of William A. and Mabel (Allison) Brown. A Salineville High School graduate, Marlene worked...
27 First News
Bettymarie Haas, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettymarie Haas, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1940 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sam and Betty Weber Bruce. As per Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
27 First News
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
27 First News
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
27 First News
Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
27 First News
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
27 First News
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
27 First News
Carol Aileen McCabe, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock. Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born a Catholic on November 13, 1950, on the south side of Youngstown, Ohio. George often appeared calm and subdued no matter what emotions...
27 First News
Joseph “Joey” Bernard, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard (Joey) passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 5 at his residence. Joey was born April 28, 1995 to Joseph Bernard and Amanda Fieste. Joey was a lifelong resident and attended John F Kennedy H.S. where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, Joey was employed...
27 First News
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
27 First News
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Goterba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann (DeVito) Goterba of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 9, 2022 at The Hospice of The Valley, Poland, Ohio, after a short period of declining health,. Kathleen (who often went by Kathy) was born in Youngstown, Ohio June 10, 1944.
27 First News
Alfonso Antwan Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfonso Antwan Campbell, 50, of Youngstown went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Mr. Campbell was born July 6, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Lester K. Jackson and Bernice Campbell. He was a 1991 graduate of Woodrow...
27 First News
Nancy Lee Dingess, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, Nancy Lee (Henry) Dingess, age 71, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to the late Eugene Lloyd and Eleanor Jane (Baltrus) Henry. Nancy is survived by her sister,...
27 First News
Keith Davis Boone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Davis Boone, born on August 16, 1937, in New Albany, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Kathryn Davis Boone, passed into eternity on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Keith graduated from Eastern High School and received his BS in Business Administration...
27 First News
Frederick Warren Howie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frederick Warren Howie, 79, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Howie was born June 15, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard and Helen Warren Howie. He was a 1961 graduate...
Comments / 0