SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.

