ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 7

BigGee
2d ago

It’s funny how New Jersey politicians keep trying to build up the towns that are slums and run by democrats. Nobody in their right mind is driving to Paterson to watch a baseball team play shame on them for even thinking of putting the team there.

Reply
3
David Hancock
2d ago

that's true you really think people are going to come to paterson then you must be crazy I know people who won't drive through paterson with the panhandling and everything else for get about it

Reply
2
LoveVelour
2d ago

You can put whatever you want no one is going to P-Town! Look at the American Dream mall and how that’s a flop..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverdalepress.com

Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach

Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
MANHATTAN, NY
94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
State
Alabama State
Paterson, NJ
Sports
City
Birmingham, NJ
NJ.com

Faeflen, Carrette lead Nottingham past Trenton, but Stars lose dynamic ‘Q’ McMillan to injury

If the Nottingham High football team handles adversity over the next few weeks the same way it handled it in the second half Saturday, the Northstars should be OK. In a silver lining game that had a cloud, Nottingham defeated visiting Trenton, 41-6, in a WJFL Capitol Division battle. But at the end of the first half, the Northstars lost one of Mercer County’s most dynamic two-way players in Q McMillan, who suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on an interception return.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Irvin
Person
Michael Powell
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Josh Gibson
Person
Lou Costello
NJ.com

No. 5 Rutgers Prep girls soccer flexes offensive muscle vs. Immaculata (PHOTOS)

Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, came through with another jaw-dropping offensive performance on Saturday, going on the road and beating Immaculata, 5-1. Sophomore sensation Addison Halpern finished with two goals and two assists, while UNC commit Melina Rebimbas, Ellie Robertson and Arianna Peart all scored once. Rutgers Prep has now scored 33 goals and is averaging eight scores per game. This is the highest-powered offense in New Jersey.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Elizabeth over Perth Amboy - Boys soccer recap

Danilo Fuentes and Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles knocked in two goals apiece as Elizabeth, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 6-2, over Perth Amboy. Chimjae Mukanda and Mark Ibarra rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth (4-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Perth Amboy is now 3-2. The N.J....
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Black Yankees#Negro#The New Jersey Jackals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

Livingston over Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Grossman scored twice to lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Columbia, in Livingston. Jacob Hans made five saves to earn the shutout for Livingston (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Teaneck - Girls soccer recap

Nadia Calatayud scored the only goal of the game to lead Paramus Catholic to a 1-0 win over Teaneck, in Paramus. Calatayud netted the goal in the second half off an assist by Erica Vasquez. Victoria Cavo made three saves to earn the shutout for Paramus Catholic (3-1). The N.J....
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: No. 17 Don Bosco ties Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn used a second-half rally to force a 4-4 draw against No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 Don Bosco, in Fair Lawn. Damian Mirnitchenko scored back-to-back goals in the second half to turn a 4-1 deficit into a one-goal deficit, ad Jonathan Hunal scored a game-tying goal in the 58th minute.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel defeats Jackson Memorial in OT - Girls soccer recap

Taylor Bielan’s goal won it for Holmdel in its 2-1 overtime victory against Jackson Memorial in Jackson. Lily Reardon gave Holmdel (4-1) a one-goal lead at halftime before Chloe Messer tied the game in the second half. Jackson Memorial dropped to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy