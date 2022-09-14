Read full article on original website
No. 1 Kingsway defeats No. 6 North Hunterdon - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-1 victory over No. 6 North Hunterdon in Woolwich Township. With the win, Kingsway improved to 4-0. Kingsway took a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before the two teams traded...
West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan over Lenape - Boys soccer recap
Chris Alonzo struck first while Chris McKinney added an insurance goal as Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Lenape in Medford. Juan Orozco received the shutout with four saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-0-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Jack Sutera stopped six shots for Lenape (1-3).
No. 13 Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap
Hunterdon Central, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 6-0 win over Hillsborough, in Flemington. The win improved the Red Devils’ record to 3-1. Christian Nielsen and Alex Kot combined to make 12 saves for Hillsborough (3-1) Kot recorded four saves while Nielsen made eight. The N.J....
Newark East Side defeats Millburn - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Zuleta’s second-half goal proved to be enough as Newark East Side defeated Millburn 1-0 in Millburn to move to 4-0. Rui Rosete made three saves for Newark East Side. Newark East Side finished with nine shots on goal while Millburn (2-2) had three. The N.J. High School Sports...
Princeton Day defeats Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap
Grace Romano had a goal and an assist as Princeton Day used three second-half goals to down Mount St. Mary 4-2 in Princeton. Goals from Grace Romano and Fiorella Perone tied the game at one at halftime before scores from Julianna Hartman, Sophia Zhou, and Kirsten Ruf gave Princeton Day (3-1) the win. Adriana Salzano finished with three assists.
Parsippany defeats Kinnelon - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Dean scored twice for Parsipanny as it defeated Kinnelon 4-1 in Kinnelon. Parsippany (3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Amelia Shappell and Julia Budich also scored a goal. Sabrina Avato scored the lone goal for...
Girls soccer: Brookes’s goal leads Morris Knolls past Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Scarlett Brookes netted the sole goal of the game to lead Morris Knolls to a 1-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, in Fanwood. Brookes’ goal came in the opening half off an assist by Mikayla Doyle. Riley Jupin made seven saves to earn the shutout for Morris Knolls (4-0). Rebecca...
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Shawnee over Cherry Hill East - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Santamaria scored twice to lead Shawnee to a 4-1 win over Cherry Hill East, in Cherry Hill. Eli Uray posted a goal and an assist for Shawne (2-0-2) while Aiden Santamaria also scored. Adam Blumenthal scored for Cherry Hill West (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
Hammonton ties Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap
Hammonton and Atlantic Tech played to a 3-3 draw, in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech (1-1-) jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to score the final goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation. Hammonton (1-2-2) outscored Atlantic Tech 3-2 in the second half. Benny...
Livingston over Columbia - Boys soccer recap
Charlie Grossman scored twice to lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Columbia, in Livingston. Jacob Hans made five saves to earn the shutout for Livingston (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
South Jersey Shootout roundup: Fast start propels Millville’s Patel to victory
Based on his research, the results do not phase Arjun Patel. “I jumbled the numbers last night,” the sophomore on the Millville High boys’ cross-country team said. “I felt like I was going to win. I came out and hit a time of 18:25. That’s my best run by an entire minute, so I am pretty happy with how it went.”
Field Hockey: Baker’s first goal lifts No. 10 Phillipsburg past No. 9 Warren Hills in OT
NOTE: This story will be updated later today with quotes. Phillipsburg has developed an unflappable mindset on the field.
Ruffin’s five touchdowns power No. 17 Camden past West Deptford - Football recap
Playing against his former school for the first time, Deante Ruffin threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Terron Davis, as Camden, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 pulled away late to earn a 33-10 victory over West Deptford at Lewis Katz Field in Camden. Ruffin, a sophomore,...
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Girls soccer: No. 11 DePaul shuts out West Milford
Tami Adedeji, Maggie Blum and Gabrielle Sanchez each scored to lead DePaul, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over West Milford in Wayne. Kieran Meehan and Ella Guarini each made a save to earn the shutout for DePaul (4-0). DePaul led 2-0 at the half.
