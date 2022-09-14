Charlie Grossman scored twice to lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Columbia, in Livingston. Jacob Hans made five saves to earn the shutout for Livingston (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO