Robbinsville, NJ

NJ.com

West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
City
Windsor, NJ
City
Robbinsville, NJ
West Windsor Township, NJ
Sports
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan over Lenape - Boys soccer recap

Chris Alonzo struck first while Chris McKinney added an insurance goal as Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Lenape in Medford. Juan Orozco received the shutout with four saves for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-0-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Jack Sutera stopped six shots for Lenape (1-3).
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side defeats Millburn - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Zuleta’s second-half goal proved to be enough as Newark East Side defeated Millburn 1-0 in Millburn to move to 4-0. Rui Rosete made three saves for Newark East Side. Newark East Side finished with nine shots on goal while Millburn (2-2) had three. The N.J. High School Sports...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton Day defeats Mount St. Mary - Girls soccer recap

Grace Romano had a goal and an assist as Princeton Day used three second-half goals to down Mount St. Mary 4-2 in Princeton. Goals from Grace Romano and Fiorella Perone tied the game at one at halftime before scores from Julianna Hartman, Sophia Zhou, and Kirsten Ruf gave Princeton Day (3-1) the win. Adriana Salzano finished with three assists.
PRINCETON, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Parsippany defeats Kinnelon - Girls soccer recap

Amanda Dean scored twice for Parsipanny as it defeated Kinnelon 4-1 in Kinnelon. Parsippany (3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Amelia Shappell and Julia Budich also scored a goal. Sabrina Avato scored the lone goal for...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee over Cherry Hill East - Boys soccer recap

Jacob Santamaria scored twice to lead Shawnee to a 4-1 win over Cherry Hill East, in Cherry Hill. Eli Uray posted a goal and an assist for Shawne (2-0-2) while Aiden Santamaria also scored. Adam Blumenthal scored for Cherry Hill West (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Cherokee upsets No. 12 Eastern in 2OT - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Moore tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Ailyn Rowe as Cherokee handed Eastern its first loss of the season 2-1 in double overtime in Marlton. With the win, Cherokee improved to 3-0. Cherokee’s Olivia Marrone got the scoring going in the second half before Jolie Brancaccio tied...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton ties Atlantic Tech - Boys soccer recap

Hammonton and Atlantic Tech played to a 3-3 draw, in Mays Landing. Atlantic Tech (1-1-) jumped out to a 1-0 halftime lead and went on to score the final goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation. Hammonton (1-2-2) outscored Atlantic Tech 3-2 in the second half. Benny...
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Charlie Grossman scored twice to lead Livingston to a 2-0 win over Columbia, in Livingston. Jacob Hans made five saves to earn the shutout for Livingston (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: No. 11 DePaul shuts out West Milford

Tami Adedeji, Maggie Blum and Gabrielle Sanchez each scored to lead DePaul, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over West Milford in Wayne. Kieran Meehan and Ella Guarini each made a save to earn the shutout for DePaul (4-0). DePaul led 2-0 at the half.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
