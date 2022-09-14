ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Early storms, drying this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms developed early this morning bring spotty heavy downpours to the area. While not everyone saw the heavy rain, a few spots picked up over an inch of rainfall along with quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Scattered showers and storms will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but should be clearing off to the east by 10 or 11am at the latest. Clouds may linger into the early afternoon, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be slow to warm at first, but should jump into the low and middle 80s by the afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Early storms, drying this afternoon

Showers and soggy tailgating dry out by kickoff. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend. Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal. Updated: 21 hours ago. Gov. Ricketts appointed two interim leaders at Nebraska's prisons and the state fire marshal's office.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Husker Game Day Forecast: Showers now, drying by kickoff

Scattered storms through mid-morning, but we dry out this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. A few more storms are possible after 6pm southeast of Omaha. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Omaha food pantry helps students in need

Scattered storms through mid-morning, but we dry out this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. A few more storms are possible after 6pm southeast of Omaha. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
OMAHA, NE
pottcounty-ia.gov

Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th

The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Desk drawer kindness inspires Omaha-metro pantry

The city of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development. It is a special time in Omaha's Hispanic community. Douglas County reported its first case of the West Nile Virus this year.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Preview of Applejack Festival in Nebraska City

For students who are the first in their family to attend college or with tough financial circumstances, the odds are against them. It is a special time in Omaha's Hispanic community. Douglas County reports first case of West Nile.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Fontenelle Forest’s Acorn Acres to close for renovations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular play area in an Omaha forest will undergo some major renovations. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, the Acorn Acres child’s play area in Fontenelle Forest will close. Fontenelle Forest says the one-acre play area will be closed for several months for the renovations. Organizers...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE

