OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms developed early this morning bring spotty heavy downpours to the area. While not everyone saw the heavy rain, a few spots picked up over an inch of rainfall along with quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Scattered showers and storms will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but should be clearing off to the east by 10 or 11am at the latest. Clouds may linger into the early afternoon, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be slow to warm at first, but should jump into the low and middle 80s by the afternoon.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO