Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Planning around rain chances Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plan for returning late night storm chances... these will be after midnight so for most, you won’t need the rain gear. Storm chances begin to increase for the Metro after 2 AM and will continue on and off through the first half of the day.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Early storms, drying this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms developed early this morning bring spotty heavy downpours to the area. While not everyone saw the heavy rain, a few spots picked up over an inch of rainfall along with quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Scattered showers and storms will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but should be clearing off to the east by 10 or 11am at the latest. Clouds may linger into the early afternoon, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will be slow to warm at first, but should jump into the low and middle 80s by the afternoon.
WOWT
Early storms, drying this afternoon
Showers and soggy tailgating dry out by kickoff. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend. Interim leaders announced for Nebraska Department of Corrections, Fire Marshal. Updated: 21 hours ago. Gov. Ricketts appointed two interim leaders at Nebraska's prisons and the state fire marshal's office.
WOWT
Husker Game Day Forecast: Showers now, drying by kickoff
Scattered storms through mid-morning, but we dry out this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. A few more storms are possible after 6pm southeast of Omaha. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. Storms possible Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha food pantry helps students in need
Scattered storms through mid-morning, but we dry out this afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. A few more storms are possible after 6pm southeast of Omaha. Nebraska City is hosting the 54th annual AppleJack Festival starting this weekend. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 22 hours ago. Storms possible Saturday...
WOWT
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
pottcounty-ia.gov
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Desk drawer kindness inspires Omaha-metro pantry
The city of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development. It is a special time in Omaha’s Hispanic community. Douglas County reported its first case of the West Nile Virus this year.
What do people like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to Omahans' answers.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
WOWT
Eppley Airfield alerts travelers to parking crunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve been to Eppley Airfield recently, you know it’s been tough to find a parking spot. Eppley blames it on high travel demand, tweeting about the issue on Wednesday morning:. In its short statement on social media, the airport authority warned flyers about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KWQC
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A bow-and-arrow accident has sent a Nebraska man to the hospital and left his family in shock. The Clingenpeel family said the accident happened alongside their house after Jeremy Clingenpeel and his son, Colton, decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season. WOWT...
WOWT
Preview of Applejack Festival in Nebraska City
For students who are the first in their family to attend college or with tough financial circumstances, the odds are against them. It is a special time in Omaha’s Hispanic community. Douglas County reports first case of West Nile. Updated: 9 hours ago. Douglas County reported its first case...
WOWT
Fontenelle Forest’s Acorn Acres to close for renovations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular play area in an Omaha forest will undergo some major renovations. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, the Acorn Acres child’s play area in Fontenelle Forest will close. Fontenelle Forest says the one-acre play area will be closed for several months for the renovations. Organizers...
Rental prices are rising; Section 8 vouchers are increasing, but not keeping up
Residents tell 3 News Now candidly that affordable housing is getting harder and harder to find. Some on section 8, say while it is helping, it's not enough, and they experience discrimination.
Free Comedy Night at River’s Edge Pavilion in Council Bluffs on Friday
Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation said in a news release that it is hosting the fourth annual Comedy Night.
Ask Omaha: which street would you most like to live on if you ignore the budget?
Where, besides where you are now, would you most like to live in Omaha?
WOWT
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
Comments / 0