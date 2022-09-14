Read full article on original website
inputmag.com
Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads
It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
inputmag.com
Coinbase pushing pro crypto-lobbying crusade through its app
Brian Armstrong, the co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, took to Twitter this week to announce a change in his company’s mobile app. The update will allow users to monitor how crypto-friendly their state’s congress members are based on public statements, in addition to providing a voter registration tool.
inputmag.com
TikTok isn’t above cloning BeReal
There comes a time in every gigantic, influential social platform’s life when copying its smaller competition seems like a good idea. TikTok’s time is today. The short-form video app’s new TikTok Now feature — a standalone app in some regions outside the U.S. according to the company — recreates the dual camera experience of BeReal for TikTok’s over 1 billion users.
