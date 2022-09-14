There comes a time in every gigantic, influential social platform’s life when copying its smaller competition seems like a good idea. TikTok’s time is today. The short-form video app’s new TikTok Now feature — a standalone app in some regions outside the U.S. according to the company — recreates the dual camera experience of BeReal for TikTok’s over 1 billion users.

