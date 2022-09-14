ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Inflation Reduction Act provisions to lower prescription drug costs

By Victoria Balderrama
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMG31_0hvkDhFZ00

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, people in the Coastal Bend will soon be paying less out of pocket for prescription drugs.

The law includes several provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for people with Medicare. A local man, Pete Villareal said inflation has taken a toll on his family.

"It’s tougher nowadays, having to pay for medicine with people getting sick,” he said.

Villareal spends his free time playing bingo to make extra cash.

Harrel Drug Company in Kingsville serves over 25,000 patients.

Owner, Nick Harrel tells Action 10 News in South Texas, 40 percent of people are covered by private insurance or Medicare. Only 10 percent pay out-of-pocket.

"People on Medicare that are on what used to be called the Affordable Care Act, will be limited to an out-of-pocket co-pay of $35 per month,” Harrel said.

Harrel still has questions on how the Inflation Reduction Act will be implemented, but he said it will make things easier at the pharmacy.

"The computer would handle the technical part of it. We wouldn't have to look it up in a book or catalogue of how much something is,” Harrel said.

San Patricio Health Authority Dr. James Mobley said over the next 10 years, prescription drugs will become more accessible.

"Insulin, they'll be paying less out of pocket and vaccines will be free to the person receiving the vaccine,” said Mobley.

This could help people lead healthier lives; In a community with a high number of diabetics.

"We could see some cost reductions. They're estimating over the next 10 years this will save $288 billion,” Mobley said.

The implementation of the prescription drug provisions goes into effect by next year.

To view the timeline on the Inflation Reduction Act, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project

A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Kingsville, TX
Kingsville, TX
Government
Kingsville, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi leaders hoping to get desal permits and move forward with project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hoping it will soon be able to take the next big step in the process of securing a state permit to build a desalination plant. In fact, in three weeks, City leaders will go before the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality hoping to get the first of two permits needed to being construction on its inner-harbor desal plant off E. Port Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Prescription Drugs#Medicare#Business Personal Finance#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Harrel Drug Company#Action 10 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Corpus Christi

Known for its sweeping beaches, great surf, kiteboarding, windsurfing, kite flying and sailing (due to its high windspeeds), as well as nearby migratory birds and endangered sea turtles, the unofficial capital of the Texas Gulf Coast is loved by its many visitors. Throw in some interesting museums, a variety of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kut.org

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built in the late 1950s. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy