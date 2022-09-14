ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News man pleads guilty to conspiring to swindle Navy sailors out of $40K through Tinder, other dating apps

By Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press
 3 days ago

A 20-year-old Newport News man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to swindle four Navy sailors out of $40,000 through Tinder and other dating apps.

Samari Smith will be sentenced in January for one charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for his “direct involvement” in defrauding four Hampton Roads-based Navy sailors, a release from the Eastern District of Virginia said, but federal sentences are often less than the maximum penalties.

According to the release, Samari Smith conspired with at least four other people from April to August 2021, targeting the sailors by posing as women on dating apps interested in a romantic relationship.

“(Samari) Smith and his co-conspirators asked the victimized sailors to withdraw and turnover funds — often under the guise of helping a relative in the Navy who was trying to send them money,” the release said.

Two co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty, including 21-year-old Trequan Smith — who federal prosecutors described as “the leader of the conspiracy” — and Emani Burton, 23. Similar to Samari Smith, Burton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to serve one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The broader fraud conspiracy orchestrated by Trequan Smith, a Hampton resident, victimized dozens of sailors, at least 25 of which were stationed in Hampton Roads, and caused $360,000 of fraud loss . He pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Newport News to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to dismiss four other counts.

Court documents from Trequan Smith’s plea stated most of the targeted sailors were “junior members” of the Navy with limited financial means. The individual losses ranged from $1,000 in one case to $91,000 in another.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

