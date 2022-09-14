ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Village celebrates caretakers

By Devan Karp
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nf2qG_0hvkD6s300

This week is direct support professionals week, a time meant to recognize the work that caretakers do for the clients they serve who have disabilities.

Cheyenne Village, a local non-profit that specializes in housing those with disabilities, held an appreciation event.

Direct support professionals, or DSPs, brought their clients and had fun with food, games, and some time off.

Ellen Marshall has been a client of Cheyenne Village for 50 years. She's especially thankful for the work that caretakers have helped her with over the years.

"Speaking for myself, I have a sense of security, that I normally wouldn't have otherwise," said Marshall.

Several DSPs spoke with News5 today about how happy they are with the non-profit. They say that they believe Cheyenne Village is a great place to work.

"Great. It's good. I get to go to all the community resource fairs and stuff when I get to talk to people about the agency and everything that we do that really improve people's quality of life," says a DSP of 15 years Chantel Kamlan.

The industry of caretakers and DSPs has greatly suffered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The job has a high turnover rate and many workers report working long hours with minimum overtime pay.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Record

New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service

It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Fairs#Dsp#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop

Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kdnk.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
KKTV

Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Meet Bruno, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Bruno a 12-year-old smooth-coated chihuahua. Bruno is a sweet older dog, likes to be around people, perfect for someone who wants a couch buddy and to pet while he is hanging out. He likes short and slow walks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy