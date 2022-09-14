Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Ford unveils newest Mustang, extending gasoline-powered life
Ford unveiled Wednesday its seventh-generation Mustang in a brash and boisterous launch event in downtown Detroit that pointed to the staying power of gasoline-powered vehicles. Ford, which has dived into EV investment as much as any company in recent years, had refrained ahead of Wednesday from saying whether the new Mustang would be electric or gasoline-powered.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Woman fatally struck by semi tractor trailer on US 23
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead after she was struck by a semi tractor trailer while walking along the southbound lanes of US 23 early Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Willis Road in York Township. According to Michigan State Police, the woman was walking in the roadway when she was fatally struck. The victim was not carrying any identification but she's described as a white female, possibly in her 40s. It's unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer will face charges.If anyone has information regarding the case, you're urged to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Your car is more likely to be stolen in 2022 but some states and vehicles are more at risk – see if yours is on the list
CAR theft has risen dramatically this year nationwide and some states experienced a whopping 767 percent increase in carjackings since 2021, reports say. Nearly a quarter million vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The nonprofit research group funded...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
