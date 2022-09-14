ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Simple ways to lighten the load on our water treatment plants

Water scarcity and conservation continues to be top of mind for many of us living in California, especially after the California Senate approved a plan to lower home water use, reducing the standard to 47 gallons per person per day starting in 2025, and 42 gallons per person per day beginning in 2030.
Good Works: Stollmeyer to match Boys & Girls Clubs donations

Rick Stollmeyer, the founder of the San Luis Obispo software firm Mindbody, will match donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast up to $300,000, the nonprofit announced Sept. 13. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has clubs throughout San Luis Obispo County and...
Region’s unemployment rate up slightly in August

The unemployment rate in the tri-county region ticked up slightly in August to 3.2%, from 3% the month before, due to increases in both the size of the workforce and the number of people looking for work. Ventura County’s unemployment rate in August was 3.5%, up from 3.2% in July...
