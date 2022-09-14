Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
Thrillist
Disney Cruise Lines Announces New Cruise Ship Name and Destination
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
One Of Disney World's Best Rides Is Still Having Problems Despite A 3-Month Refurbishment
One of Disney World's most popular rides is still experiencing issues after getting a tune-up.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
disneydining.com
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
Thrillist
Princess Cruises' Stunning New Ship Is 21% Bigger Than the Rest of Its Fleet
If you thought you've seen it all, wait till you see this. Princess Cruises' latest ship is not only 21% larger than the rest of its fleet, but the monstrous vessel is topped with a giant glass dome too. The Sun Princess, which marks the first of a series of new ships from the cruise line brand, will officially hit the seas in 2024.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
travelawaits.com
Disney Reveals 3 New Disneyland Experiences, Plus Opening Dates For New Rides
Disney is announcing new experiences at all of its theme parks around the world. In California, Disneyland will see new rides, a new hotel, and a new restaurant in the next few years!. Avengers Campus. A brand new ride is taking shape within Disneyland’s Avengers Campus. It will be the...
msn.com
Disney’s $110,000 Private Jet Tour Around the World: What’s Included in That Hefty Price?
According to Statista, Disney properties account for 12 of the 25 most visited theme parks in the world — Disney parks make up six of the top 10 and three of the top five. Before the pandemic slashed attendance, Magic Kingdom alone received nearly 21 million guests per year.
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
disneytips.com
Which of Disney’s 5 Pirates of the Caribbean Attractions Is Best?
Did you know that Disney Parks has five different Pirates of the Caribbean attractions? That certainly says a lot about the popularity of the experience, which originated at Disneyland Park in 1967. Interestingly, Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride Walt Disney designed before his death. The iconic...
