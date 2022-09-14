Read full article on original website
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Drops Highly Anticipated Second Album, 'BORN PINK'
After dropping their hit single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK has finally dropped their hotly anticipated second studio album titled BORN PINK. As unveiled previously, the record is comprised of eight songs, led by the title track “Shut Down,” in addition to “Pink Venom,” “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” ‘Typa Girl” and “Ready For Love.” The leading track is accompanied by a music video Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo sing, “Shut it down, uh uh uh.”
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
BLACKPINK's New Album 'Born Pink' Hits No. 1 in U.S. on Day of Release
Their newest single, "Shut Down," also skyrocketed to number 1 in at least 48 countries on iTunes in less than 24 hours.
Billboard
Every Song Ranked on BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’: Critic’s Picks
It was only this summer when news first dropped that BLACKPINK was returning with new material almost two years after the K-pop girl group dropped their debut full-length LP, The Album, in 2020. Quickly, the quartet consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa created a global buzz among music fans wondering what they would come up with this time.
Billboard
Megadeth’s ‘The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!’ Debuts Atop Rock Album Charts
Megadeth notches its second No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and its fourth on Top Hard Rock Albums, as The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead! launches atop the Sept. 17-dated rankings. The LP opens with 48,000 equivalent album units...
Doja Cat’s New Album Is Inspired By German Rave Culture
Doja Cat has a new album on the way, and the award-winning rapper is pulling inspiration from the world of German raves for the project.
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Billboard
Elton John & Britney Spears ‘Hold’ No. 1 Spot on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Elton John and Britney Spears bound in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Sept. 10) with “Hold Me Closer.” It’s just the third song to debut at the summit since the chart began in January 2013, following Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in March 2020 and Drake’s “Falling Back” this July.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)
At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ Album In 1976
Waylon Jennings doesn’t have a bad album in his entire catalog of music, and you can’t change my mind on that. And on this date in 1976, he released his classic Are You Ready for the Country album, his 23rd studio album at the time of its release.
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard
David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
The Internet Absolutely Can’t Get Enough of This Video of Monkey & Goat Best Friends
We have the perfect clip to cheer you up if you’re having a tough day.… The post The Internet Absolutely Can’t Get Enough of This Video of Monkey & Goat Best Friends appeared first on Outsider.
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms that Jack Antonoff worked on new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has confirmed that Jack Antonoff worked on her upcoming new album, ‘Midnights’. The singer’s 10th studio album is set to land on October 21, and was announced during a surprise appearance from the singer at the MTV VMAs last month. Thus far, no collaborators or...
jambroadcasting.com
Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases solo single, “Mars”
Pentatonix‘s Scott Hoying unleashed his first solo single on Friday called “Mars.”. The Grammy winner infuses his signature, soaring vocals into a song that contains deeply personal lyrics about his journey of self-discovery and finding love. “The song ‘Mars’ is very special to me, it’s not only a...
