Hypebae

BLACKPINK Drops Highly Anticipated Second Album, 'BORN PINK'

After dropping their hit single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK has finally dropped their hotly anticipated second studio album titled BORN PINK. As unveiled previously, the record is comprised of eight songs, led by the title track “Shut Down,” in addition to “Pink Venom,” “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” ‘Typa Girl” and “Ready For Love.” The leading track is accompanied by a music video Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo sing, “Shut it down, uh uh uh.”
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
WORLD
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’: Critic’s Picks

It was only this summer when news first dropped that BLACKPINK was returning with new material almost two years after the K-pop girl group dropped their debut full-length LP, The Album, in 2020. Quickly, the quartet consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa created a global buzz among music fans wondering what they would come up with this time.
MUSIC
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
Variety

See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process. Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so...
NFL
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

David Bowie’s Best Albums According to Billboard

David Bowie was one of the most vital cultural forces of the last century – an artist whose career can hardly be measured in terms of mere chart performance. In fact, 2016’s “Blackstar” remains his only album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 and that’s partly due to his sudden passing around the time […]
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases solo single, “Mars”

Pentatonix‘s Scott Hoying unleashed his first solo single on Friday called “Mars.”. The Grammy winner infuses his signature, soaring vocals into a song that contains deeply personal lyrics about his journey of self-discovery and finding love. “The song ‘Mars’ is very special to me, it’s not only a...
MUSIC

